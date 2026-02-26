Donald Trump’s Attack on Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Backfires—Internet Explodes After ‘Low IQ’ Insult

President Donald Trump is facing severe backlash after his recent comments at the State of the Union address. The POTUS called out Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib during his speech, claiming they should be “ashamed” of themselves for not standing and clapping for what he described as America’s duty to protect citizens, not illegal aliens.

Trump’s remarks about his immigration policies prompted Omar to yell, “You have killed America!” However, sources later confirmed that Omar actually yelled, “That’s a lie!” Tlaib also joined the protest in response to Omar’s outburst. Before settling down, the Minnesota representative clapped back, saying, “You should be ashamed of yourself!” Tlaib also returned comments of her own and glared at Trump throughout the heated interaction.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at two congresswomen after their protests during his State of the Union address. https://t.co/ygff0g0t56 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 26, 2026

It didn’t stop there. Trump went on to falsely accuse both the representatives and other Democrats present of cheating in the elections. This time, it wasn’t just Omar and Tlaib who expressed disagreement; their fellow Democrats also joined in, casting disappointed gazes and muttering under their breath.

Trump continued to share his thoughts about Omar and Tlaib on his Truth Social account. He was clearly annoyed by their interruptions during his “beautiful speech,” and he made that clear through a lengthy rant. He claimed the representatives were “low on IQ” and that they should be sent back to where they came from.

https://t.co/zZjffeVJwY — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 25, 2026

That claim is false, as both Tlaib and Omar are U.S. citizens. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a child refugee, while Tlaib is a Palestinian American born in Detroit. Trump further described them as “crooked and corrupt, mentally deranged politicians” in his Truth Social post.

His remarks on the social media platform almost immediately sparked reactions from lawmakers and advocacy groups, who condemned Trump for what they described as racist comments. Speaking exclusively to NBC News, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Trump’s remarks at the State of the Union “disgraceful and xenophobic.”

Jeffries added that the “real” Trump was on “full display” in the aftermath of the controversial speech. Similarly, Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, strongly defended Omar and Tlaib. He highlighted their commitment to their respective communities in Minnesota and Michigan. Aguilar said, “Those two members are in touch with the pulse of their communities, as are any two members we have in this chamber.”

Social media users also criticized Trump’s remarks about Omar and Tlaib, responding with memes and mockery. One user commented on his remark about their IQ, writing, “The only low IQ I was watching was YOU!”

I said what I said. I had to remind Trump that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents. pic.twitter.com/evLOJv7SO7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2026

Another one mentioned, “MAGA, I’m embarrassed for you…” A third one questioned in disbelief, “Did Trump really say Omar and Tlaib should go back to where they came from?” Similarly, many others defended Omar and Tlaib and slammed Trump for his comments in the viral exchange.

Both Omar and Tlaib responded to Trump’s Truth Social rant about them on X. Tlaib wrote, “Can’t take two muslims correcting him, so now he is crashing out.” Omar stood her ground and owned her actions, saying, “I said what I said. “And explained herself, saying, “I had to remind Trump that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents.”