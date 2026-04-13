News

Ex-Partner of Melania Trump’s Ally Speaks About ICE Experience, Says She Used to Scrub Floors

Published on: April 13, 2026 at 12:33 AM ET

Ungaro and Zampolli are in a custody battle for their son.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Amanda Ungaro, ICE, Melania Trump
Amanda Ungaro alleges betrayal by Paolo Zampolli in an ICE detention case (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/FLOTUS – Melania Trump, X@@ICEgov, Instagram@Paolo Zampolli)

Amanda Ungaro, a former associate of Donald and Melania Trump, has spoken out about her experience with ICE. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, she revealed the disturbing scenes in an immigration detention center in Miami, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Ungaro is the former partner of Paolo Zampolli, an Italian modeling agent who also introduced Melania to Trump. As a special envoy, Zampolli now sits on the Kennedy Board of Trustees.

She said, “It was not enough for him to destroy me during 20 years of relationship: he wanted to destroy me again when I started a new life, when I got married.”

Ungaro and Zampolli served in diplomatic roles representing Grenada and Dominica at the UN during Trump’s first presidential term. After the couple separated, Ungaro moved to Aventura, Florida, with her current husband.

However, everything fell apart when “ten police officers stormed into our home, arrested me, and took my son to the police station.”

According to her, she and her Brazilian doctor husband were charged, based on anonymous tips about fraud at a cosmetic clinic. When Zampolli got to know about her situation, he used his ties with a high-ranking ICE official to ensure she was deported, as reported by the New York Times.

Apparently, this was all to secure the custody of their 16-year-old son.

At the detention center, Ungaro spent three and a half months, where she “volunteered to scrub the floors at six in the morning so I wouldn’t go crazy.”

She claimed she found an octogenarian handcuffed in a wheelchair, many detainees with permits to live in the U.S. and a woman who miscarried and had to wait a long time for medical treatment.

Later, she was taken to Louisiana to proceed with her deportation, stating, “It was a hall with more than 120 people, the floor was wet, there were no windows, four days without seeing the sun… I came out infested with lice.”

Zampolli is the one who sponsored Melania’s immigration through an H-1B visa, as reported by the Independent. He also had a connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and Zampolli’s name comes up in Epstein’s files.

In an email, Epstein wrote, “Be careful, Zampoli is trouble. Lots,” adding, “He sells stories to the press.”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security denied all the allegations of Ungaro, stating, “Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favors is FALSE.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson also told the Independent, Melania “has no knowledge of, nor involvement in, the personal affairs of Mr. Zampoli and Ms. Ungaro.”

They added, “Furthermore, Mrs. Trump has had no contact or engagement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *