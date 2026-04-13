Ex-Partner of Melania Trump’s Ally Speaks About ICE Experience, Says She Used to Scrub Floors

Amanda Ungaro, a former associate of Donald and Melania Trump, has spoken out about her experience with ICE. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, she revealed the disturbing scenes in an immigration detention center in Miami, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Ungaro is the former partner of Paolo Zampolli, an Italian modeling agent who also introduced Melania to Trump. As a special envoy, Zampolli now sits on the Kennedy Board of Trustees.

She said, “It was not enough for him to destroy me during 20 years of relationship: he wanted to destroy me again when I started a new life, when I got married.”

Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent turned presidential envoy, was in a custody battle with his ex. He tipped off ICE that she was undocumented. Custody problem solved: Amanda Ungaro was detained and deported.https://t.co/08ui71dEZH pic.twitter.com/6Ejy1CktRY — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 20, 2026

Ungaro and Zampolli served in diplomatic roles representing Grenada and Dominica at the UN during Trump’s first presidential term. After the couple separated, Ungaro moved to Aventura, Florida, with her current husband.

However, everything fell apart when “ten police officers stormed into our home, arrested me, and took my son to the police station.”

According to her, she and her Brazilian doctor husband were charged, based on anonymous tips about fraud at a cosmetic clinic. When Zampolli got to know about her situation, he used his ties with a high-ranking ICE official to ensure she was deported, as reported by the New York Times.

Apparently, this was all to secure the custody of their 16-year-old son.

At the detention center, Ungaro spent three and a half months, where she “volunteered to scrub the floors at six in the morning so I wouldn’t go crazy.”

She claimed she found an octogenarian handcuffed in a wheelchair, many detainees with permits to live in the U.S. and a woman who miscarried and had to wait a long time for medical treatment.

Later, she was taken to Louisiana to proceed with her deportation, stating, “It was a hall with more than 120 people, the floor was wet, there were no windows, four days without seeing the sun… I came out infested with lice.”

Zampolli is the one who sponsored Melania’s immigration through an H-1B visa, as reported by the Independent. He also had a connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and Zampolli’s name comes up in Epstein’s files.

For those still behind: Melania’s Epstein presser yesterday (“I was not a participant”) was almost certainly driven by Amanda Ungaro, an Epstein victim who had a child with Paolo Zampolli, who brought Melania to the US. Zampolli just got Ungaro deported; she’s vowing revenge. 1/ https://t.co/uJUYSqmdcq — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) April 10, 2026

In an email, Epstein wrote, “Be careful, Zampoli is trouble. Lots,” adding, “He sells stories to the press.”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security denied all the allegations of Ungaro, stating, “Any suggestion that she was arrested and removed for political reasons or favors is FALSE.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson also told the Independent, Melania “has no knowledge of, nor involvement in, the personal affairs of Mr. Zampoli and Ms. Ungaro.”

They added, “Furthermore, Mrs. Trump has had no contact or engagement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”