Renowned sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, well known for sports commentary, has openly displayed his interest in joining politics for a verbal duel with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Smith mentioned that he has no urge to be president but has all the might to defeat Trump in a face-off if given a chance. He firmly believes that a confrontation with Trump would be decidedly one-sided. As reported by Marca, in an interview with radio personality Howard Stern, Smith conveyed his eagerness for a hypothetical debate with Trump, stating, "I'd eat him alive. I wouldn't run for the presidency, but I'd debate Trump any day of the week. Name the time and place, and I'd show up."

Image Source: Youtube | Stephen A. Smith

Acknowledging his role as the face of ESPN's First Take, a daily morning debate show, Smith expressed a desire to participate in a presidential debate. He humorously remarked, "Can I confess to you, though? I would love to be in a presidential debate." Smith went on to emphasize his confidence in facing Trump on a debate stage. "Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look? Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me?"

He cited instances such as Jeb Bush being labeled "low energy" and Marco Rubio as "little Marco" without effective comebacks. Beyond his sports background, Smith disclosed being a registered Independent, signaling a neutral stance amid the polarized political landscape. Expressing dissatisfaction with both Trump and President Joe Biden, Smith firmly declared his independence from party affiliations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

As per Mediaite, Trump voiced disapproval of Fox News, alleging a 'one-sided' bias in their coverage of him on his Truth Social media platform suggesting that the Republican base no longer prioritizes the highest-rated cable news network. However, it's noteworthy that Fox News has augmented its coverage of Trump in recent months during the unfolding Republican primary. Even so, Trump, using Truth Social, accused Fox News of giving excessive coverage to Nikki Haley.

The real estate magnate expressed disbelief at what he perceived as the one-sided nature of Fox News, stating, "Hard to believe how one-sided FoxNews is—what a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it's the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening. MAGA!"

Newsweek reported that Trump's use of the term 'birdbrain' was a targeted remark directed at Haley, his GOP primary opponent in New Hampshire. Ron DeSantis, another contender, withdrew from the race and threw his support behind the former President.

