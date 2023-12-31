During a candid interview with Breitbart News' Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow, the most prominent figure in the 2024 GOP presidential race, Donald Trump, confidently asserted the likelihood of him not facing off against either incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming general election. Although Trump seemed to hope for Biden's nomination as the Democratic nominee, the GOP frontrunner nonetheless conveyed skepticism about its probability.

Trump was asked who he thought would run against him but deflected to say that he thought the situation would end in a “free-for-all among Democrats hoping to become the 2024 nominee. That, I can’t tell you. There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all.” — LadyGhost (@GaryGage13) December 29, 2023

Trump was not short of words when discussing Biden, labeling him as a 'cheater...scoundrel...and a bad guy,' as reported by Mediaite. Adding to his assertions, Trump emphasized a contrasting view of Biden's credentials, suggesting they fell short of their perceived acclaim. He didn't hold back, highlighting deficiencies in Biden's speech delivery and his apparent struggle to 'put two sentences together.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

Adding to his argument, Trump said, “In his [Biden's] life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together," Trump said. The real estate mogul concluded by saying, "I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”

On the other hand, in response to inquiries about Harris, Trump expressed doubt regarding her potential nomination. He attributed these doubts to what he perceived as her inadequacies in handling significant national policy matters, suggesting that these shortcomings might dissuade Democrats from endorsing her candidacy. Additionally, when prompted by reporters about whom he thought would be his competition in the forthcoming election, Trump remained reticent, leaving the question unanswered, as detailed by OK! Magazine.

“That, I can’t tell you. There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all,” Trump said while responding to the question. He added, “I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate.” Yet, it remains a historical trend that no in-power President in recent U.S. history has failed to secure their party's nomination during the primaries. So, there is widespread belief that Biden will emerge as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election. Despite this, Trump couldn't resist taking a dig at his political adversary. On the other hand, Harris has not signaled any inclination to contest against Biden; instead, she has conveyed her eagerness to continue as his running mate for another term.

Contrary to Trump's prognostications, a recent Quinnipiac poll carried out between December 14 and December 18 unveiled that Biden retained the majority of support from Democratic voters in contrast to his primary contenders, according to Newsweek's report. Meanwhile, Trump continues to face scrutiny, especially from the left, due to the numerous criminal indictments lodged against him. Despite pleading not guilty to all accusations leveled against him, Trump has vehemently denounced the indictments as politically motivated agendas.

