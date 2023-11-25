Philadelphia's Q102 radio station made a bold move by banning Taylor Swift's music from its airwaves leading up to Monday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The decision was explained by Q102 host Nugget, who stated, "Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can't get enough of her, this weekend it's really important we show our support for the Birds," as reported by CBS News Philadelphia. The station, however, resumed playing Swift's music starting on Tuesday, November 21.

Speculation had circulated that Swift might attend the Eagles vs. Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; however, she did not. The Anti-Hero hitmaker has been somewhat of a good-luck charm for Chiefs player Travis Kelce, with the team winning every game she has attended. The NFL even playfully acknowledged Kelce's improved on-field performance when Swift was present.

Patti LaBelle, a proud Philadelphia native, participated in the good-natured banter during her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, exuding confidence in the Eagles' prospective triumph. LaBelle playfully addressed Swift and her fans, saying, "Taylor and all your ‘Swifties,’ back up boo-boo. [The Chiefs are] going down. The Eagles are gonna win. It’s a done deal. So, I love you Taylor, but stay home."

In a recent tour stop in Buenos Aires, Swift showed support for Travis Kelce by altering a lyric in her song Karma, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” The gesture received enthusiastic applause from the audience and a heartwarming reaction from the NFL star. Travis and his brother Jason, a member of the Eagles, delved into the memorable occurrence on their podcast, disclosing that Travis was aware in advance of Swift's intention to recognize his presence during her performance.

Swift herself cleared up any confusion about her allegiance when her Eras Tour made a stop in Philadelphia in May, affirming, "I'm from Philly; of course, it's the team," in response to fans speculating about the Eagles referenced in her lyrics. With the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on the horizon, the lighthearted banter and supportive exchanges between Swift, Kelce, and their teams are generating heightened excitement among fans, elevating the anticipation for the upcoming match.

Sorry Philadelphia Swifties, you're going to have to wait to hear your girl's music on the radio again. https://t.co/msIh2SurZ4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2023

As Swift continues to support the NFL star at his Chiefs’ games, Kelce revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine that retirement thoughts linger in his mind, pushed by the physical toll of injuries sustained during his football career. While Swift continues to cheer the NFL player on at his Chiefs' games, Kelce disclosed in a WSJ Magazine interview that the physical burden of his football career's injuries is pushing him to consider retirement. Still, the cost of the game—ten operations and ongoing pain—has made him think about life beyond football. During the open discussion, he acknowledged,“That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about, The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries—the 10 surgeries I’ve had that I still feel every single surgery to this day.”

