Attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn, longtime associates of Jeffrey Epstein, are under renewed scrutiny after revealing new information. Indyke said federal prosecutors failed to examine the working relationships he and Kahn had with the late sex offender. The two continued to work with Epstein after accusations surfaced in 2008.

Indyke and Kahn also spoke about that period in their careers, ABC reported.

When asked why he continued working for Epstein, Indyke said,

“I drank the Kool-Aid at the time. I think that’s the answer.”

🚨BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee quietly dumped Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn and lawyer Darren Indyke’s deposition videos today when media focus is on Trump’s zigzags on Iran. Here’s about “Jane Doe 4,” who accused Epstein and Trump of raping her at the age of 13.… pic.twitter.com/y0cbMnLSfr — David Schwartz (@DavidSchwartz70) March 25, 2026

Indyke and Kahn denied knowing about the nature of the crimes Epstein was accused of, describing their relationship with him as strictly professional. However, their roles placed them among those most familiar with his finances and operations. As his accountant, Kahn would have had visibility into financial transactions conducted in his name, but he denied any knowledge of funds being used for illegal purposes. Indyke echoed those claims.

Both Kahn and Indyke focused on defending Epstein’s spending, which they said was conducted through a network of shell companies. They argued that he relied on cash transactions after the 2008 accusations damaged his credit. During their two-day deposition, they described the use of shell companies as standard practice.

Addressing his spending, Indyke said,

“It did not strike me as unusual that Mr. Epstein’s business, household and personal needs required large amounts of cash on a regular basis. I never believed that the cash I withdrew … was used … for any improper purposes.”

The two were extensively questioned about alleged wrongdoing in the case, including claims of sham marriages arranged to keep women in the United States. Kahn and Indyke denied any knowledge of whether the marriages were forced.

To understand how Epstein and Maxwell operated, you have to follow the money. Today we spoke with Epstein’s accountant, Richard Kahn, about the financial network surrounding Epstein. We will keep following that money trail to uncover the truth. pic.twitter.com/cyI70Ix4CE — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) March 11, 2026

While the Department of Justice has said it has released all available material related to Epstein, some aspects of the case continue to raise public questions. These include redactions in released documents and reports that FBI personnel were asked to flag documents mentioning President Donald Trump. Progress toward accountability for the victims has been slow.