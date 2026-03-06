Epstein Files Containing Graphic Allegations Against Trump Released by DOJ

The DOJ has released documents from the Epstein Files that contain serious allegations against President Donald Trump, based on newly available federal records and media reports.

These documents mainly include summaries of FBI interviews from 2019 with a woman who claimed Epstein introduced her to Trump in the 1980s when she was a teenager. She told investigators that Epstein sexually abused her and alleged that Trump later tried to force her into a sexual act during a meeting mentioned in the files.

According to the BBC, Federal authorities indicated that the allegations are unverified and were never confirmed by investigators. The FBI interviewed the woman several times in 2019, but agents eventually stopped their inquiry when she chose not to provide more details and cut off contact with them.

The documents were released after the Justice Department acknowledged that some records related to Epstein had been mistakenly withheld from earlier public disclosures. Officials noted that the documents had been wrongly labeled as duplicates during the initial review and were discovered during a follow-up audit of the Epstein files database.

The newly available records consist of FBI “302” interview summaries and forms documenting the woman’s allegations. In the interviews, she stated that Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old and described a violent encounter that she claimed occurred after the introduction.

No criminal charges resulted from the allegations, and investigators could not confirm her claims. Officials reviewing the materials observed that some parts of her account conflicted with known facts about Epstein’s activities during that period.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and claims he has been exonerated. The White House dismissed the newly released allegations as unfounded and lacking credible evidence.

This disclosure comes as scrutiny increases regarding the government’s handling of millions of Epstein-related records. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to release investigative documents tied to the financier’s sex-trafficking operation.

The department has made millions of pages available regarding the case, but officials admitted that tens of thousands of files remain offline for further review after earlier batches were published. Lawmakers from both parties have questioned why some records were initially missing from the public database.

The issue has led to a bipartisan vote in the House Oversight Committee to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about the department’s management of the Epstein file releases. Congress members are seeking answers regarding omissions, redactions, and delays in publishing specific records..

The latest release does not change the legal status of the allegations against Trump, which remain unproven. However, the documents provide a clearer view of the claims investigators documented during the Epstein probe and the federal government’s efforts to disclose the entire archive of files related to the case.

Last November, Congress passed a law compelling the DOJ to release all material from its investigations into Epstein. Millions of documents have since been released, but many were slow-rolled, removed, or not released at all.