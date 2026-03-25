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Trump’s ICE Airport Deployment Plan Backfires as Viral Videos Show Chaos and Confusion

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM ET

In the aftermath of Trump's 'simple' idea to deploy ICE at airports, an anonymous DHS spokesperson claimed, "I have no idea what we're doing."

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Donald Trump's plan to deploy ICE at Airports to help TSA results in backlash.
Donald Trump's plan to deploy ICE at Airports to help TSA results in backlash. Image Credit: (L) The White House (R) Wikimedia Commons | usicegov

President Donald Trump recently deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at airports to assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with immigration-related duties.

However, the move has reportedly led to significant issues, which MeidasTouch has analyzed.

YouTuber Gabe Sanchez often breaks down ongoing political problems. He recently discussed the situation at 14 airports where Trump has deployed ICE agents. These include Atlanta, Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Southwest Florida, and others.

Sanchez highlighted a CBS News report citing a statement from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson. Regarding TSA and ICE working together under Trump’s order, the spokesperson said, “I have no idea what we’re doing.”

The policy does not appear to be working effectively based on recent developments. Amid reports of confusion over their roles, commentators have shared videos and images of ICE agents. They have been seen patrolling airports and checking their phones.

In addition to reports of unclear roles for ICE agents, other issues have emerged.

Recently, a video of a crying mother and her daughter getting arrested at the San Francisco International Airport went viral on social media platforms. The mother was seen getting emotional as ICE agents attempted to detain her. The video, captured by bystanders, sparked fear and concern among frequent fliers traveling through these airports.

However, the TSA and DHS have assured citizens about passenger and staff safety at all times. They further stated that the incident was “isolated” and that there was no need for concern, as no flights were disrupted. 

Trump claimed credit for the idea while speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One. When asked who deserved credit for the idea, the president responded, “Mine. That was mine.”  He then compared the idea of pairing ICE with TSA to the story of the paper clip. He recalled the “simple invention,” which was reportedly created 182 years ago.

He also recounted calling the White House Border Czar, Tom Homan, to pitch the idea. When Trump suggested it to him, he reportedly thought it was a “great idea.” That is how the policy, now under scrutiny, came to be.

Trump suggested the best way to address immigration was to stop it early. In this case, it was to stop immigrants at the very gateway they might use to illegally enter the United States.

Since the rollout of the policy, the administration has faced increased scrutiny. With additional security at these airports, crowds have grown, airline counter lines have lengthened, and bystanders have recorded several altercations.

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