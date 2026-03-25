Trump’s ICE Airport Deployment Plan Backfires as Viral Videos Show Chaos and Confusion

President Donald Trump recently deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at airports to assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with immigration-related duties.

However, the move has reportedly led to significant issues, which MeidasTouch has analyzed.

YouTuber Gabe Sanchez often breaks down ongoing political problems. He recently discussed the situation at 14 airports where Trump has deployed ICE agents. These include Atlanta, Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Southwest Florida, and others.

Huge thanks to our ICE agents deployed at airports nationwide, helping keep TSA lines moving so Americans can fly safe and on time! True patriots 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/CJX1U101NO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2026

Sanchez highlighted a CBS News report citing a statement from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson. Regarding TSA and ICE working together under Trump’s order, the spokesperson said, “I have no idea what we’re doing.”

The policy does not appear to be working effectively based on recent developments. Amid reports of confusion over their roles, commentators have shared videos and images of ICE agents. They have been seen patrolling airports and checking their phones.

In addition to reports of unclear roles for ICE agents, other issues have emerged.

Additional raw footage from new angle. 👇 This woman is U.S. citizen traveling with her young daughter—according to witness who filmed video. She could not prove her citizenship to satisfaction of the agents—and was violently taken into ICE custody. San Francisco Airport pic.twitter.com/d1WXpZwIm3 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 23, 2026

Recently, a video of a crying mother and her daughter getting arrested at the San Francisco International Airport went viral on social media platforms. The mother was seen getting emotional as ICE agents attempted to detain her. The video, captured by bystanders, sparked fear and concern among frequent fliers traveling through these airports.

However, the TSA and DHS have assured citizens about passenger and staff safety at all times. They further stated that the incident was “isolated” and that there was no need for concern, as no flights were disrupted.

Q: Whose idea was that to put ICE in the airports? Trump: Mine. That was mine. That was like the paper clip. Do you know the story of the paper clip? 182 years ago, a man discovered the paper clip. It was so simple. ICE was my idea pic.twitter.com/TVcnqZzWUA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 23, 2026

Trump claimed credit for the idea while speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One. When asked who deserved credit for the idea, the president responded, “Mine. That was mine.” He then compared the idea of pairing ICE with TSA to the story of the paper clip. He recalled the “simple invention,” which was reportedly created 182 years ago.

He also recounted calling the White House Border Czar, Tom Homan, to pitch the idea. When Trump suggested it to him, he reportedly thought it was a “great idea.” That is how the policy, now under scrutiny, came to be.

TRUMP: How is ICE doing at the airports? ACTING ICE DIRECTOR TODD LYONS: Oh, you know, sir, to just have the opportunity to help our other, fellow, uh, officers at DHS, we’re doing great. Nobody should be nervous to go to the airport. pic.twitter.com/LX24CGXgiY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Trump suggested the best way to address immigration was to stop it early. In this case, it was to stop immigrants at the very gateway they might use to illegally enter the United States.

Since the rollout of the policy, the administration has faced increased scrutiny. With additional security at these airports, crowds have grown, airline counter lines have lengthened, and bystanders have recorded several altercations.