Woman’s Body Recovered From River — Boyfriend Charged as Chilling Details Emerge

Washington state ranked 30th in the United States for violent crime rates in 2013. In rural Washington, scenes of highway or riverbank serenity can be disrupted by incidents that significantly affect residents’ lives. In this context, a recent investigation into a deceased woman in Skagit County has drawn public attention, linking crime statistics to real-life experiences.

Authorities in Skagit County say a pattern of domestic violence has emerged as they seek to prosecute a man accused of killing his girlfriend. Juan Manuel Delgado Jr., 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Krista Joy Hunt, whose body was found in a river. Speaking to KING-TV in Seattle, the woman’s mother said her daughter had reported repeated abuse by Delgado, including claims he used a timer during beatings.

Hunt’s final weeks were marked by reported fear and violence. Pamela Hunt said her daughter suffered a broken leg and bruised chest, allegedly after being stomped on by Delgado with a boot. She also alleged that Delgado set a timer to assault her daughter every 15 minutes. However, these claims have not been verified by authorities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crime Desk (@thecrimedesk)

During a routine search of the Skagit River, the case turned tragic on March 12, when deputies found human remains close to milepost 90, which is east of Concrete. The Skagit County coroner later determined the remains belonged to Hunt. The exact cause and manner of death remain undetermined, and the case is still active, as per an update by Fox News Digital.

KING-TV previously reported that Hunt had a broken neck, jaw and ribs.

Hunt was last seen on January 25, when she was with Delgado in a truck that ran out of gas near the Lone Star Restaurant in Concrete. Hunt’s mother reported that she got out of the truck and walked away, and was not seen again.

Pamela Hunt refuted the public’s view of her daughter’s relationship with Juan Manuel Delgado Jr., saying that he was not her daughter’s boyfriend. Pamela wrote on social media, “He was a moment in her life. He subjected her to relentless cruelty and nothing else.” She also detailed the extent of her injuries weeks earlier on GoFundMe. Pamela Hunt said, “The next day, I took her to the hospital—she was covered in bruises, both new and old, had been strangled, had two black eyes, and a broken leg.”

The circumstances surrounding Krista Joy Hunt’s death remain under investigation. According to an affidavit cited by KING-TV, Juan Manuel Delgado Jr. told a deputy on February 1 that he had not been in contact with the woman for five days but wished to return her two dogs. Delgado reportedly told friends that Hunt may have been struck by a car.

Days after Hunt was reported missing, he allegedly shot himself at a bar in Concrete but survived and informed authorities that he “missed Krista.” Hunt’s family described being left devastated by her death. “I cannot imagine the pain my mom is going through right now,” Hunt’s brother, Rand, told KING-TV. “I know the pain I am going through. And it’s hard … He stole 60 years of my relationship with Krista,” as reported by The New York Post.

Hunt’s mother announced the discovery on Facebook, stating the location as mile marker 90 on Highway 20 and the date as March 12. Hunt thanked those involved in the search and recovery. She also stated the charges filed against Juan Manuel Delgado Jr., emphasizing that the suspect could not hide the truth.