27-Year-Old Texas Man Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Ruthlessly Slashing Husband’s Throat

A 27-year-old Texas man, Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his 81-year-old common-law husband. Bexar County Judge Kristina Escalona sentenced him to a 40-year sentence for slashing his husband, Donald Atha Weynandt, in the throat.

Cabrera killed Weynandt on Feb. 1, 2025, in San Antonio when he was 26 years old. According to KSAT, he confessed to the crime to a 911 dispatcher, whom he called around 5 a.m. on the day of the murder. He also confessed to the killing in front of his landlord.

Police went to the residence and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s investigation ruled the death a homicide, caused by a sharp-force injury to the neck.

🔥🚨BREAKING: This 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant living in San Antonio was sentenced to 40 years in prison slashing 81-year-old boyfriend’s neck resulting in his death. Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera, 27, was handed down the four-decade sentence by Bexar County Judge Kristina… pic.twitter.com/yMCxCFJDrJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 25, 2026



The cause of death was a fatal slashing of the neck; however, the motive behind Cabrera’s actions is still unclear. According to the records, he was stressed about his four-year-old son. He wanted to bring him to the US from Colombia.

Apart from the murder charges, Cabrera was also charged with illegal entry from a foreign nation. The deceased’s daughter, Katrina Mercado, never spoke to Cabrera. She called for accountability when her father was murdered.

She said, “It’s hard to believe. It’s hard to process. I think the questions will forever be developing over time, processing what happened.” She also added that there was no indication of anything being wrong. KSAT asked her if she knew Cabrera. She responded, “I never spoke to this individual. I personally did not trust the situation.”

A Bexar County judge has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 40 years in prison for the murder of his partner and common-law husband, an 81-year-old man who died after his throat was cut with a knife.

FULL STORY –> https://t.co/EkwGQVumoM pic.twitter.com/aybohqW10f — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 25, 2026



Mercado hoped her father would be remembered as a loving father. District Attorney Joe Gonzales read, “Mr. Weynandt deserved to live out his life in safety and dignity. Our office remains committed to holding those who commit acts of violence fully accountable.” The leading prosecutors in the case were Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Brittany Mitchell and Angela Payne of the Family Violence Division.