News

Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Describes Her Upbringing as ‘Isolating’ and ‘Strange’

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 1:27 PM ET

Vivian Wilson opens up about growing up in extreme privilege, describing a childhood marked by isolation, detachment, and a troubling view of wealth and power.  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter rants about growing up with extreme wealth.
Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, moans about growing up with extreme privilege. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

 

 

“It was a very strange experience. Very isolating,” Elon Musk’s estranged daughter told the outlet. “The elite have their own private schools. 

 

 

 

 

“People would get on me for being like a dramatic little child. But no, I was right to be a dramatic little s–- about that,” she said, emphasizing that her discomfort with inequality was genuine and deeply felt.

 

Vivian Wilson went on to describe what she sees as a broader issue tied to extreme wealth, pointing to what she called a “level of detachment from reality itself.”

 

According to her, this mindset often prioritizes financial success over empathy, creating what she described as “the illusion that you deserve it while people are sleeping on the streets.”

 

At the same time, she acknowledged her own position within that system. “I was a rich kid,” she noted, adding that she “should not be lecturing anyone on materialism.” Her remarks suggest an awareness of the contradictions inherent in criticizing a lifestyle she once benefited from.

 

The relationship between Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk has been extremely strained for the past several years since Xavier came out as transgender and underwent the legal name change in 202. Since then, their public comments about one another have been highly critical.

 

In 2024, Elon Musk revealed he felt misled about aspects of his child’s transition. “I was tricked into doing this,” he said in an interview with the Daily Wire.

 

Elon Musk doubled down on his remarks at the time, saying, “I lost my son, essentially. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

 

A year later, Vivian Wilson pushed back during an interview with Teen Vogue, making it clear she has distanced herself emotionally from her father. “I don’t give a f— about him. I really don’t,” she said. “It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

 

 

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *