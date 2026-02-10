Elon Musk’s Brother Kimbal Musk Justifies His Epstein Mails —Fails

Elon Musk’s younger brother, 53-year-old Kimbal Musk, has been mentioned more than 100 times in the Epstein files, and he is now attempting to manage his public reputation by posting a clarification on social media. On Monday, Kimbal took to X and wrote, “My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again and I never went to his island.”

However, his email correspondence with Epstein does not reflect the agitation or disgust expressed in his X post. It is well documented that Kimbal remained in contact with the now-late s– offender even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.

In one of the emails, Epstein even invited Kimbal to his island, though it is unclear whether he ever visited. In his X post, the Boulder-based restaurateur also addressed claims that he dated a woman allegedly introduced to him by Epstein. Referring to the matter, Kimbal wrote, “In 2012, I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us.”

This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them.

In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us. My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him… — 𝙺𝚒𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚔 🤠 (@kimbal) February 9, 2026

However, the email evidence found suggests something different, as Kimbal referred to having lunch with Epstein and his friend Boris Nikolic on Oct. 7, 2012. In a follow-up email sent afterward, he wrote, “Great to hang out today.” He then added, “Jeffrey and Boris, many thanks for connecting me with (redacted). I believe you both played a role. :)”

This appears to refer to a woman Kimbal was introduced to and liked. Boris, who worked as a scientific adviser to Bill Gates, responded, “Kimbal — just fyi — you better be nice to (redacted). Jeffrey goes crazy when someone mistreats his girls/friends. So better be very nice to her.”

His response makes the connection to the woman even more apparent. Kimbal, however, claimed that the mention of his name in the files was due to his having sent a business newsletter for The Kitchen Restaurant Group to Epstein, along with thousands of other recipients.

In his X post, he mentioned, “The reason he has so many emails from me is because he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks.” While his emails did contain newsletters, not all of the correspondence was professional, and, as mentioned previously, it appeared that Kimbal and Epstein had a rather friendly relationship.

After his name surfaced in the files, Kimbal resigned last week from the board of directors of the Burning Man festival, as artists began protesting his ties to the finance mogul. Another Musk — Elon — also had his name appear in the files, as he sent an email to Epstein in November 2012 that read, “What day/night will be the wildest party on =our [sic] island?”

However, it does not appear that Elon was ever invited, and in 2019 he attempted to push back on the narrative, telling Vanity Fair that Epstein “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.” With the release of the emails, however, both Elon’s and his brother Kimbal’s accounts are now subject to public scrutiny.