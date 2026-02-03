Elon Musk’s Creepy Deleted Tweet About Teenager Resurfaces Amid New Batch Of Epstein Files

Elon Musk has set the record straight each time the matter of the Epstein files arises. Though the Tesla owner is mentioned due to his email exchanges with the convicted offender, he has maintained his innocence regarding anything that took place on the island. Still, while the case files also reveal an email from Musk requesting to attend one of the wildest parties at Epstein’s residence, the billionaire claims he was unaware of any crimes taking place at the time.

As a result of these conflicting accounts, it remains unclear whether Musk had any involvement in the sexual crimes Jeffrey Epstein carried out. Speculation nonetheless remains high, fueled by the recent release of 3,000 Epstein-related files by the DOJ.

Meanwhile, noted journalist Mehdi Hasan recently drew attention to one of Elon Musk’s tweets, which he posted and then deleted only a month ago. The message stood out because of its inappropriate mention of a teenage girl. Musk had originally posted it on December 28 as a comment on the news of Audrey Morris, then 18, who was at risk of deportation from the U.S., where she had lived since she was 9.

Musk had written, “8 or above level hotness should get an exemption,” followed by a laughing emoji. Revisiting the post, Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, “Now is probably a good time to remind folks that Elon Musk deleted this recent tweet of his about an 18-year-old girl.”

This is creepy as hell. Will Musk be asked by reporters to explain this? https://t.co/vSKOnwwEMD pic.twitter.com/zeluVufyw0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 31, 2026

Elon Musk’s comment was inappropriate, and Audrey herself later described it as demeaning during a press briefing. Speaking with the Daily Beast, she said, “As a kid who’s studying and trying their best … it is a little bit demotivating for everything else not to matter, and all the hard work and hours put into friends, family, and school just to be summed up as an 8 out of a 10.”

While the billionaire deleted the tweet soon after it went viral, it has remained a permanent part of internet archives. Musk has not offered an apology, even as Morris’ deportation became a sensitive issue for many Americans. Now, the resurfacing of the tweet has reignited scrutiny over his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Before this latest drop, the Thiel/Epstein connection was murky at best. Now we’ve got emails that read like two old friends riffing on Bitcoin and surveillance.

When we said Epstein’s friends are building the architecture of your digital prison, we weren’t joking. pic.twitter.com/AMIz6aIQYf — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) February 2, 2026

The recent batch of case files shows numerous email exchanges between Musk and the convicted offender. For instance, one email, written by the billionaire to Epstein three years after his release from jail on charges of soliciting a minor, read: “Hi Jeff! I was thinking of flying down for an epic vacation. [Redacted] told me you were planning a party. (Girls FTW!).”

This email appears to contradict one of Musk’s own statements. In response to accusations linking him to the notorious criminal, the Starlink owner wrote on Feb. 2, “Epstein hounded me relentlessly to go to his pe** island, and I always declined.”

In a more detailed post on X, Musk offered his defense and addressed the pain of the accusations, which he said falsely linked him with Epstein. He wrote, “Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists, and those who are actually guilty would: 1. Admit nothing, 2. Deny everything, 3. Make counter-accusations against me.”