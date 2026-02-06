Elon Musk’s Brother Resigns From Burning Man Board After His Name Came up In Epstein Files

The fresh batch of Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice has caused a significant wave of public outrage, sparking questions, opinions, and curiosity. Details about the scandal have dominated headlines longer than expected, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon.

The files include explicit images of girls and young women, text messages from well-known businessmen and leaders, emails containing code words, and other disturbing details.

Among the influential names mentioned are Elon Musk and his Boulder-based restaurateur and entrepreneur brother, Kimbal Musk. The revelations may come as a shock to many who have found the brothers inspirational.

Kimbal Musk’s name appeared multiple times in the files, including in messages arranging meetings and thanking Epstein for “connecting” him to a woman in 2012. Following the release of the names, Kimbal has resigned from Burning Man’s board of directors.

The 53-year-old had served on the board since 2021. The DOJ reportedly released roughly three million pages of records last week related to Epstein and his associates, and the public reaction has been significant.

The late controversial figure was a convicted sex offender who was accused by several underage girls of sexual abuse. Other notable names in the Epstein files include former Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and others.

The revelations sparked criticism from members of the Burning Man community. An open letter was published on RemoveKimbal.org urging the organization’s leadership to address Musk’s role and demanding complete transparency from him.

The letter also claimed that the association with the late Jeffrey Epstein and the mention of Kimbal Musk did not align with the organization’s core ethics.

“We recognize that inclusion in the Epstein files does not constitute proof of criminal conduct,” the letter stated. “However, the documented pattern of association with a convicted sex offender raises serious questions about judgment and values that the Burning Man community deserves to have addressed.”

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell confirmed in an email obtained by the San Francisco Standard that Musk is no longer a board member. Goodell said Musk chose to step down before the public release of the documents.

“Kimbal and I spoke almost two weeks ago, and he chose not to continue his board service,” Goodell wrote. “He submitted his resignation letter to the board last week.”

Goodell also clarified that the organization does not publicly announce board changes and said Musk had served as a representative connected to a donation made by Elon Musk in 2021. According to Goodell, Kimbal Musk was never listed on the organization’s website by his own request.

Burning Man is an annual week-long festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert in August that centers on community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance. Participants build a temporary city called Black Rock City, where there are no scheduled performers or commercial transactions; instead, attendees create and share art, performances, and experiences themselves.

The event is marked by the ceremonial burning of a large wooden effigy, “the Man,” and is guided by ten core principles, including radical inclusion, gifting, participation, and leaving no trace before returning to everyday life.

While Musk has not released a public statement on the issue, the San Francisco Standard reported that the organization has faced a period of decline after sluggish ticket sales in 2024, following the “mudpocalypse” the year before. Budget issues for the summer festival, along with frustration from within the community over perceived lack of transparency and increased spending, contributed to concerns.