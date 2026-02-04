JD Vance Pushes Hauling Prince Andrew Before Congress As Epstein Files Reignite Elite Scandal

JD Vance is turning up the heat on long-protected elites, signaling openness to forcing former Prince Andrew to testify before Congress as lawmakers intensify their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and how U.S. authorities handled the disgraced financier’s case.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Vice President JD Vance said he would support bipartisan efforts to summon the former prince to Washington, pointing to renewed international pressure and recent comments from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for greater transparency.

“I saw Keir Starmer said something about this,” Vance said. “I’m certainly open to it.”

Prince Andrew’s Fresh Pics Are Absolutely Damning Prince Andrew crouched over a woman on the floor, big grin, zero shame. These fresh Epstein file photos just surfaced and they’re brutal. How are you going to spin your way out of this one now, Andrew? Playing a game of… pic.twitter.com/SYSLXgTEjp — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) January 31, 2026

JD Vance stressed that while he personally supports accountability, the decision ultimately rests with congressional Republicans overseeing the bipartisan investigation, who are best positioned to determine whether Prince Andrew’s testimony would meaningfully advance the inquiry.

“I’ll let them determine whether they should talk to Prince Andrew,” JD Vance said. “I’d certainly be open to it. But it’s their call, not mine.”

Congress currently lacks the power to subpoena Prince Andrew directly because he is a foreign national, but the remarks by JD Vance have intensified pressure for voluntary cooperation — particularly after it emerged that Andrew previously ignored an invitation to sit for a deposition before the House Oversight Committee following an earlier release of Jeffrey Epstein related documents in November.

The vice president also pointed to newly released Justice Department files, arguing they expose what he described as a deeply troubling pattern of elite protection.

Since he’s trending again… yes the sweaty nonce formerly known as Prince Andrew is all over the Epstein files… pic.twitter.com/wBQkhIlpSJ — Who’s in the Epstein Files? (@inepsteinfiles) February 1, 2026

“I think that it just shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross,” JD Vance said. “And, a lot of people, I think, it reflects very poorly on them. Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, a lot of others.”

The latest document release has reignited global scrutiny of Prince Andrew. The files indicate he remained in regular contact with Jeffry Epstein long after the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Emails show continued discussions involving social plans, potential business arrangements, and meetings years after Epstein’s criminal conviction.

Financial records from Epstein’s estate referenced payments described as “massages for Andrew,” and a 2011 email shows Prince Andrew telling Epstein, “We are in this together,” language critics say raises serious questions about the nature of their continued relationship.

One exchange details Jeffrey Epstein arranging a dinner introduction between Prince Andrew and a mysterious Russian woman, with the woman later thanking Epstein for “a really special adventure.” In another email, Epstein told Andrew that a woman could meet him in London in August 2010. “She 26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email,” Epstein wrote. It remains unclear whether Prince Andrew and the woman ultimately met.

Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, also appears in the files. In one exchange, she offered to introduce Jeffrey Epstein to a “single” woman with “a great body,” despite Epstein’s prior conviction for child s*x abuse offenses.

The renewed focus comes as UK police announced Tuesday they are assessing a fresh allegation that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a second woman to the United Kingdom for the purpose of having sex with Prince Andrew, adding another layer of seriousness to the unfolding case.

Scrutiny of Prince Andrew has already carried consequences at home. In October, King Charles stripped his brother of his dukedom and remaining princely titles following renewed attention to Jeffrey Epstein ties after the posthumous publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, died by suicide last April.

Giuffre alleged that Andrew had sex with her on three occasions when she was 17 years old, including at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse, as well as in New York and on Epstein’s private island. Andrew has denied the allegations but previously reached a civil settlement without admitting wrongdoing.

JD Vance said the growing body of evidence underscores why congressional scrutiny remains necessary, arguing that Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were sustained by access, influence, and silence at the highest levels.

As lawmakers weigh next steps, the vice president’s stance places JD Vance squarely among those demanding transparency over deference. Whether Prince Andrew ultimately testifies about Jeffrey Epstein remains uncertain, but Vance’s message is unmistakable: the Epstein case is not closed, and powerful figures linked to it should expect continued scrutiny.