Elon Musk Was Attacked By Angry Coworker with a Knife, Dad Errol Reveals

Errol Musk remembered how his son Elon Musk was the target of bullying from a coworker at the restaurant where he worked. In a recent interview with the US Sun, the father of Tesla's CEO recalled, "Elon called me once after a scumbag pulled a knife on him. He handled it. Elon said he was working at a restaurant in Richmond, near Vancouver, as a waiter, when one other waiter started picking on him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Errol continued, "He told the man to stop but the man escalated the issue. Finally, they faced each other, and the man pulled out a knife. Elon subdued him immediately and took the knife. He was just 18 at the time. It was quite a scare for me here in South Africa, unable to help him, Elon said not to worry." Errol claimed "it's hard to count" how many times he's been gazing down the barrel of a pistol while spilling more crazy tales from his vivid history. He met a married lady, and "one thing led to another," which is when another incident unfolded. Errol said, "We were doing an advert, me and her. A real babe. The husband came to our home while Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca were having supper, brandishing a huge silver revolver. I calmed him down and told him she was just trying to make him jealous. Later on, he shot himself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Errol Musk (@erroll_musk)

As per the outlet, he talked about another incident where a gun was pointed at him. He recalled, "A gun was leveled at me for half an hour once while I sent for rental money. A place rebuilding low mileage Mercedes didn't pay their rent. I pitched up by chance and, as I had six Mercs there, I intervened. The gun was drawn and aimed at me. I asked my bank to deliver the cash. The gun was only lowered after the cash was counted. Unpleasant but typically South Africa." Errol has not received as much attention as his son, Elon, however, in recent years, the father of seven has been more well-known, partly because of his complex family dynamics.

It's a true story!



Errol Musk's daughters were shocked that he had 2 children with his stepdaughter who is 40+ younger than him bc to them, it was their sister



His sons, Kimbal & Elon Musk, were fine with it, for the same reason pic.twitter.com/kFG0oU4VYu — Fort Gayne Crime Erin 👽🌈🖤 (@CriminalUnionFW) June 11, 2023

In the year 2022, Errol revealed that he had an additional unexpected kid with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush with Jana Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four. Errol spent eighteen years of marriage to Jana's mother Heide, with whom he had two children. He told The Sun at the time, "I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know. She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born. But I realised she's two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her."