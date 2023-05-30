Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan He's 'Freaked Out' By AI and Warns It Could 'Destroy' Civilization

Elon Musk continues to speak about the ticking AI bomb that will bring about the 'destruction of civilization' eventually. According to the New York Post, in a resurfaced podcast video from 2018, Musk calls out the potent technology and reveals that it 'freaks him out'. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he says, "I try to convince people to slow down AI – to regulate the AI. This is as futile – I tried for years, nobody listened."

Rogan then interrupts the Tesla founder. "This seems like a scene from a movie.… where the robots are going to f****** take over – you're freaking me out," and he laughs. Musk however continues to affirm his statement. "Nobody listened? No one? Nobody listened". Rogan then questions if people will be more inclined to listen when the technology's capabilities became more apparent. "Maybe they will. So far they haven't," Musk responds. In an exclusive interview with CNN's Tucker Carlson, Musk echoed his views once again. "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction."

The Space X founder affirmed that he supports the 'regulation' of AI through government agencies, although he expressed that once AI "may be in control", it could be hard to place regulations. "A regulatory agency needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI, then solicits opinion from industry, and then has proposed rule-making."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Gonzalez

Musk has been sounding the alarm bells about the consequences of 'unrestricted' use of artificial intelligence since long, also claiming that it may lead to the "destruction of civilization". Previously Musk had also joined a group of other eminent tech leaders in signing an open letter "calling for a six-month pause in the 'out of control' race for AI development." He even tweeted about his stance on AI regulation. " I saw it happening from well before GPT-1, which is why I tried to warn the public for years. The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation."

I saw it happening from well before GPT-1, which is why I tried to warn the public for years.



The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2023

Musk has gone ahead and challenged that he will be creating a rival AI to counter the AI programs started by tech giants Microsoft and Google. In his interview with Carlson, the tech billionaire said, "We're going to start something which I call TruthGPT." While describing the rival AI program he said it will be a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that "cares about understanding the universe. Hopefully there's more good than harm," Musk remarked. The Financial Times reported that Musk is bringing together a team of AI researchers and engineers and he's actively seeking investors for his new venture to restrict AI damage.