Dua Lipa Wins Hearts of Fans on Posting These Real and Unfiltered Pix From Her New Year Celebrations

Dua Lipa's "boozy" New Year's celebrations won over her fans, who praised the Albanian musician for her "real" post on Instagram. The Dance the Night singer uploaded a series of candid, drunken selfies on Monday, January 1, 2023, and received love and appreciation from social media users who found them relatable.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: Who Wore It Better? Kylie Jenner Has a Fashion Face-off With Dua Lipa Twinning in a Lime Green Mini-Dress

The 28-year-old spent the last days of 2023 in India's pink city, Jaipur Rajasthan, and welcomed the forthcoming year (2024) on a "high" note. The Levitating singer donned a white nightgown, capturing her many moods in smudged makeup. She captioned her post, "Anyone else do this after 5 negroni's? Happy 2024!!!," reports The Mirror.

Her fans took to the comments section and praised her for being 'raw and relatable' on New Year, while some shared similar experiences. An Instagram user, @rosiecutterreadings, pointed out, "Happy New Year! Your cheeks are so Rosie." Another fan, @rubi.vmln, echoed, "The alcohol blush looks good on you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A third fan, @ashtinearle, said, "I think we could be best friends." A fan, @gerardomenaofficial, suggested a new song idea, "You should do a song named '5 Negronis.'" Another user, @vak.joe, related, "Haha, she's just like me, for real. I love her." Meanwhile, a user, @franmonzon8, shared, "No. I do this after 5 gin and tonic."

Also Read: Dua Lipa Talks About Surprising Backstage Habit That Keeps Her Hooked During Music Tours

The singer recently shared her new album release, which she claimed to be her "most personal" music to date. The lyrics of her songs are taken from the extracts of her personal diary, as she explained, "Most of the album was intimately in diary form, so I write about things when they happened."

Also Read: Dua Lipa Wows In Denim Bodysuit For New Pepe Jeans Ad

Lipa continued, "I think how you feel about something 24 hours after an incident has happened—and then when you look back at it two weeks, a month later—your perspective completely changes. So I think it's important to always take a bit of a breather from something, look back on it, and then be like, 'All right, I'm ready.'"

The singer/songwriter gave an insight into her writing process, which was laborious and time-consuming: "When I write albums, I have to kind of get through a bunch of s**t ideas to get to the ones I feel are special. I feel like now I know where I'm heading," referring to picking and choosing from as many as 97 songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The New Rules singer spent her NYE in India and documented her memorable holidays on social media. Aside from her drunk post, Lipa appeared party-ready in a black halter-neck dress. In a separate post, she wrote a lengthy caption expressing her gratitude for another year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

She captioned, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family, where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge, and restart," adding, "Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!"

More from Inquisitr

Dua Lipa Honored That ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is Shortlisted For Mercury Prize

Dua Lipa Wants Her Music To Peak In Her 40s Like Madonna