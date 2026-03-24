Donald Trump’s Grand Renovation Plan Leaves Kennedy Center Employees Without Job Prospects

Ever since Donald Trump began residing in the White House for the second time, the President has been looking to make some major changes to the residence. The renovation ideas are being implemented in the White House.

🚨OH MY GOD. Donald Trump just revealed he has completely renovated the Lincoln Bedroom and Bathroom and they are now “gorgeous like they should have been.” He’s tearing up the White House the same way he’s tearing up our laws. pic.twitter.com/NPXdSGoxKy — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 2, 2025

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has also reportedly been renamed the Donald J. Trump John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Donald Trump has also said that following the 250th anniversary of the United States, the center is going to be closed for at least two years as renovations are implemented.

The renovation was approved by a board of trustees that Trump himself picked. However, as a result of this decision, dozens of employees who have worked at the performing arts center might lose their jobs, CNN reported. Between 75 and 175 of the 300 employees at the center are looking at unemployment as a direct result of the renovation order.

The rationale behind the renovation is that there are too many structural changes that have to be made. According to minutes that were taken during a meeting discussing the renovation, “Major infrastructure needs include HVAC and chilled water systems, electrical infrastructure, structural and concrete deficiencies, service tunnel conditions, waterproofing, roof and steel degradation, and life-safety systems. A full shutdown is the most efficient and cost-effective path to complete the work properly.”

Liz Huston, the White House spokesperson, told the Daily Beast that the Democrats had neglected the Kennedy Center, and that Donald Trump was taking a step to preserve an important monument. She said, “While the Democrats neglected the Trump-Kennedy Center for decades, President Trump took bold action to rescue and revitalize this great American institution. The President is strengthening its finances, removing divisive woke programming, and initiating major building upgrades for all patrons to enjoy. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Trump-Kennedy Center will become the finest performing arts facility anywhere in the world.”

This “closing” will cover up the fact that they ran it into the ground with their looting, stoogery, and suck-uppery. https://t.co/JVS6TV314i — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 17, 2026

Donald Trump’s move has been one that has faced a lot of criticism from the Democratic Left. Trump’s exuberant spending on renovations after having the DOGE cut down essential wings of the government has come across to many as simply self-serving. There have been allegations of corruption in the Trump Administration, specifically when it comes to handing our govenrment contracts. It is believed that these measures are implemented not based on merit, but rather on whether the vendor they are dealing with is MAGA enough.