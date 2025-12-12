Donald Trump’s Photo With a Walker Sparks Health Rumors — But Netizens Debate Whether It’s Real or AI-Generated

The concerns surrounding Donald Trump‘s health are nothing new; rather, this topic has been the center of discussion on social media ever since his second term began. Now, a new photo has surfaced on social media, further adding fuel to the fire.

The new picture in question shows the POTUS using a walker while in the hallway of the White House. He is seen looking up while leaning forward on the walker. The viral photo sparked fresh speculations about Trump’s health.



However, several users are also doubtful about whether the photo was generated using artificial intelligence. Some even pointed out that the image surfaced right after Trump signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Trump gold-plates his walker, officially making it the first mobility aid with a higher net worth than his voter base. pic.twitter.com/Jx13ikskJJ — Turbo Dungstorm (@TurboDungstorm) December 12, 2025

“Damn, nobody’s going to talk about Trump needing a walker?” one user wrote, adding #NotAI in the caption. “It looks like an image has leaked showing Donald Trump using a walker moments after he signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI,” wrote another.



“Trump gold-plates his walker, officially making it the first mobility aid with a higher net worth than his voter base,” wrote a third.

Some users, who questioned whether the photo was real at all, pointed out that the golden plates on the walker justify their claims. One person even asked ChatGPT to analyze the picture. The output revealed that the walker’s structure looked slightly off, while the carpet’s pattern in the hallways appeared to be “muddled.”



In addition, the lighting on Donald Trump’s face looked “studio-like,” while the figures in the background didn’t appear stable, a common blunder in most AI-generated pictures. ChatGPT’s conclusion was: “The image shows several subtle inconsistencies typical of AI-generated photos. It leans more toward being AI-generated than a genuine photograph.”

The one with silver is definitely AI https://t.co/Pv9sgPuamn pic.twitter.com/22iAqsqUvi — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 12, 2025

Whether the picture in question is real or fake, it has certainly resurfaced the rumors about Donald Trump’s health. Earlier this year, the White House published the report of his yearly medical examination, where they claimed that the POTUS is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.”



However, the consistent bruise on his hand says otherwise. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said that the bruises are due to his aspirin use and frequent handshakes. Meanwhile, he has also been often spotted with swollen ankles. According to Leavitt, Trump has been suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency, which is why his legs often appear swollen.



Not just his physical health, but people are also concerned about Trump’s cognitive health, which some experts say may be in decline. He has often been spotted forgetting familiar faces and names and making more frequent gaffes.