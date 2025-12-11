Trump’s Bandaged Hand Raises Alarm as Karoline Leavitt Pushes ‘Pathetic’ Explanation No One Buys

President Donald Trump sports new bandages, prompting concern about his well-being after the White House Press Secretary explained the bandages he’s been wearing.

Karoline Leavitt pointed to Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency and continues to debunk any other claims of anything other than the known condition. The representative maintained previous reasoning about the bandages, saying the bandages come from nonstop handshakes.

Q: Can you explain what’s going on with the bandages on Trump’s hand? LEAVITT: We’ve given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

Calling the Oval Office “Grand Central Station,” Leavitt asserts, “The President is literally constantly shaking hands. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about.”

She also addressed the bruises, commenting on their consistency with regular aspirin intake. Referring to the viral bruising images on Trump’s hand, Leavitt explained, “He’s on a daily aspirin regimen, which can contribute to the bruising you see.”

Trump’s health has been a growing concern over the last few months, given that he’s now 79. The GOP leader recently spotted a new set of bandages, pictures of which took the internet by storm.

The White House just said the mysterious makeup-covered bruise on Trump’s right hand is because he is “shaking hands all day every day.” Trump has still refused to release his full medical report. pic.twitter.com/QaN7d9KIgt — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2025

Despite the White House’s explanation about the bruises and bandages, it doesn’t look like the internet is buying their narrative. Several critics and MAGA enthusiasts have flooded platforms like X with comments on the reportedly unsatisfactory statement made by Leavitt.

A user asked, “Is MAGA even buying this pathetic response at this point?

One user said bluntly, “This is how stupid the Trump Administration thinks the people of America are. It’s downright insulting.” Another one chimed in agreement, saying, “Well…He knows his MAGA base…But, this is insulting.”

Calling Leavitt’s statement about the President a lie, a netizen pointed out, “Putting aside that she’s clearly lying, so he’s so weak and old that shaking hands is causing that much damage?”

Zeroing in on the handshake, a fourth eagle-eyed user sarcastically highlights, “So he has a giant f—— bruise on the hand that has no physical contact during a handshake. Makes sense.

Another remark that critics pointed out in Leavitt’s statements was the number of people Trump was meeting, “we don’t even know about.”

One observer pointedly asked, “Why is he meeting with more people than you (the press) even know about? Shouldn’t his meetings be public record and all of them logged in the presidential daily diary?”

Another remarked, “He’s meeting with tons of people…People we don’t want you to know about.”

Citing Leavitt’s remarks about the same, a third one urged, “I think we need to hear more about these ‘people he’s constantly meeting with that none of you know about’ thing, actually.”

They need to ask her point blank, “Is the President receiving treatment for symptoms of dementia or alzheimers?” Make her go on the record and say No. And then hold her accountable for lying to the American public. — Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) December 11, 2025

While there might indeed be people Trump’s meeting with that the general public is unaware of, who these people could be, momentarily remains a mystery. However, since the backlash from Leavitt’s statement at a recent press conference, Trump administration has yet to comment on the public’s doubts.

As concerns about the number of bandages and bruises grow, followed by him fumbling with sentences and words, citizens and netizens continue to keep a close eye on his well-being as the days go by.