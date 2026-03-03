Donald Trump’s Neck Rash Raises Serious Health Concern Among Some Medical Experts

As President Donald Trump focuses on strikes in Iran, questions have emerged about his health. Recently, the president was seen with a massive red rash on his neck. Though it sparked serious concern, the White House only has vague answers about it.

On Monday, photographs of the POTUS with a rash on the side of his neck went viral. Soon after, a statement came from Dr. Sean Patrick Barbabella, the White House physician.

It read, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

This justification was not enough for many other physicians, who again addressed Trump’s health concerns. Dr. Vin Gupta, who is a medical analyst for MS Now and a former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, took to X to share his views.

He wrote, “The White House medical team didn’t know @POTUS got a CT scan. They claimed it was an MRI for weeks. Now instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse.”

Gupta referred to Trump letting it slip that he had undergone an MRI, only for him to deny that later.

Apart from Gupta, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s physician, has also come forward with his deduction.

He wrote, “Preventive skin treatments (such as topical 5 fluorouracil) are commonly used to prevent overt skin cancer in people with precancerous skin lesions. We don’t know what specific treatment the president is receiving, but why all the secrecy for something that is potentially easy to treat and very common in older people?”

The cardiologist also claimed that Barbabella might not have written the official statement himself.

Reiner posted, “The hint that this statement might not have actually been written by Dr. Barbabella is that in it, he says that the medication was ‘prescribed by the White House Doctor’. He’s the WH Doctor.”

This is not the first time Trump has been questioned about his health. Previously, there were concerns about a bruise on his hand, but Trump claimed he “clipped it on the table.”

Trump was also seen with swollen and bulging ankles, and has showcased the typical signs of old age. Although Trump has said he is in good health, some critics remain skeptical.