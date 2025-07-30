Donald Trump’s Cringe Confession of Watching Beauty Pageant Contestants Without Clothes — “Don’t Worry, Ladies… I’ve Seen It…”

Claims that U.S. President Donald Trump boasted about snooping on beauty pageant competitors in their changing rooms while they were n-de were reignited in viral social media posts. According to other tweets, he specifically boasted about going into the changing rooms of Miss Teen USA finalists, many of whom were minors.

Trump owned several beauty pageants, including Miss USA, Miss Universe, and Miss Teen USA, according to numerous tweets. However, they did not identify which pageant candidates’ rooms he allegedly boasted about invading. Trump allegedly told radio host Howard Stern on “The Howard Stern Show” that he had interrupted Miss Teen USA candidates who were between the ages of 14 and 16 in several posts.

“I’ll go backstage before a Miss Teen USA show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything and no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant […].”

The accusations were made by former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA beauty pageant competitors. Trump was referring to Miss USA or Miss Universe pageants, which have candidates who are at least eighteen years old, when he boasted about strolling in on contestants. He made a genuine remark to Stern, which was misrepresented in the excerpt above, where he seemed to boast about interrupting Miss Teen USA contestants.

Both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA finalists have, however, made some grave accusations against Trump, claiming that decades ago he entered their dressing rooms while they were partially n-de (a claim Trump’s spokeswoman refuted in 2016). We are unable to confirm or refute their specific statements, and although Trump did not acknowledge entering the room with minors, he did confess to Stern that he had acted inappropriately in previous pageants.

He said, “Well, I’ll tell you the funniest is that before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good. […] You know, the dresses. ‘Is everyone okay?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’ And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that. But no, I’ve been very good.”

“I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone is getting dressed. No man is anywhere… they’re standing there with no clothes… I sort of get away with things like that.” ~ Trump on his Miss Teen Pageants. Fucking depraved pig. pic.twitter.com/FGLhNLrF3p — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 17, 2025

Trump co-owned the Miss Universe Organization, which hosted the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, from 1995 until 2015. In 2016, CNN examined snippets of his many talks with Stern and said they showed Trump repeatedly denigrating women.

CNN reports that when Stern questioned Trump in an April 2005 broadcast about whether he had ever had s-x with Miss USA or Miss Universe contestants, Trump responded, “I never comment on things like that.”

Regarding some of the pageants, Mr. President acknowledged doing so in his own words in 2005 (referring to either Miss USA or Miss Universe). Years later, though, his aides would deny that he ever acted in such a manner.

This is the President some of y’all elected. He owned the pageant. He walked in on girls while they were changing (some were underage). This isn’t locker room talk. It’s abuse from a Predator in Power. #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace pic.twitter.com/yaOue2IrQB — Cathryn (@Cathryn2_) July 25, 2025

However, he has been accused by some former Miss Teen USA contestants of entering their changing room. Nearly half a dozen former Miss Teen USA contestants said in a 2016 Buzzfeed News investigation that Trump entered their changing rooms while they were changing; some of the girls were reportedly 15 years old at the time.

It is evident that the President had boasted about going into the contenders’ changing rooms, but they were made about Miss USA and Miss Universe, not Miss Teen USA. However, rumors that he acted improperly were supported by actual accusations made by past Miss Teen USA and Miss USA candidates.

Mariah Billado, the former Miss Vermont Teen USA, claimed, “I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here’.” She says that Trump then said, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

However, it is difficult to determine for sure whether Trump barged into the changing rooms. Because the incidents took place decades ago, what we have now is only his conflicting claims and the accusations of his accusers.