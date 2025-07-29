Fox News Abruptly Cuts Away from Trump’s Speech and Viewers Are Stunned

Fox News left viewers stunned Tuesday morning when it abruptly cut away from a speech by President Donald Trump just seconds after it began.

The moment aired on Fox & Friends First during a breaking news segment covering Trump’s final day in the United Kingdom. The network began airing footage of the president speaking at the opening of his new golf course in Scotland, but cut the feed only seven seconds in.

Viewers were then met with Fox News correspondent Carley Shimkus, who stepped in to explain the context of the speech. She stated that the President was in Scotland to unveil his new golf resort, but the interruption raised eyebrows among those expecting to hear more from the Commander-in-Chief.

The decision to cut away quickly sparked a flurry of online reactions from Trump supporters and critics alike.

Many viewers took to social media to voice confusion and frustration, questioning why the network would interrupt the President’s remarks so abruptly.

“Even Fox News cut away from his speech mid-sentence,” one user noted. Another commented, “Maybe it’s because his remarks weren’t making much sense again.” Some speculated that the cutaway was a deliberate editorial decision, while others viewed it as a possible technical issue.

Regardless of the reason, the incident added fuel to ongoing scrutiny of the relationship between Trump and the network.

This isn’t the first time Fox News has cut short Trump’s appearances. The network has previously pulled away from his speeches when he strayed from prepared remarks or launched into off-the-cuff commentary. During a 2023 rally in South Carolina, Fox cut the feed when Trump began criticizing the network and praising former host Tucker Carlson.

“Ticking time bomb”: Trump’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, criticizes his handling of the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/GQqjbcyHA1 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 13, 2025

Tuesday’s interruption came during a high-profile trip that included Trump meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The golf course opening was a major media moment for the President, who has often used such events to highlight his business background and international ties. Instead of offering full coverage, Fox aired only a brief clip before moving on to commentary.

The Irish Star, which first reported the incident, noted that Trump’s speech was expected to receive significant airtime. By ending the broadcast so quickly, Fox News drew criticism from viewers who accused the network of editorial interference. The move reignited debates over how the press covers the President and what role networks should play in shaping public perception.

Republicans have introduced a bill to remove John F. Kennedy’s name from the Kennedy Center and replace it as the “Donald J. Trump Center for Performing Arts.” pic.twitter.com/W5j0opbPCu — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 28, 2025

President Trump has not publicly commented on the cutaway, but tensions between the White House and Fox News have grown since his return to office. While the network still features many pro-Trump voices, it has increasingly positioned itself as more independent in its coverage. That shift has led some of Trump’s supporters to question Fox’s loyalty.

As Trump continues his second term, moments like this are likely to draw closer scrutiny. Networks face growing pressure to balance live coverage with editorial judgment, particularly when broadcasting remarks from a President known for speaking freely.

For now, the seven-second clip that disappeared from screens has left viewers asking questions and Fox News with more explaining to do.