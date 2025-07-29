Donald Trump Opens New Golf Course in Scotland But The Natives Aren’t Happy!

Donald Trump capped another successful tour of duty in his motherland by doing what he loves best – swinging the iron and putting away some sweet shots.

In between his self-confessed scared duty as a war-ending global peacemaker and fast food fanatic, Trump loves a few rounds of golf with the boys, particularly if he owns the course he’s cheating, sorry, playing on.

No matter what sort of chaos is engulfing the world, as sure as eggs are eggs, Trump will always make time to walk out on the greens in their peculiar garb that golfers like to wear and get all hot and bothered about putting little balls in little holes.

The Boston Herald reports that the US President ended his five-day jolly by officially opening a new golf course in Balmedie, Scotland.

Looking like a bona fide statesman with a pair of big golden scissors, fireworks lit up the grey slate Scottish skies and a lonely bagpiper played someplace far off as Trump announced solemnly, “Let’s go, 1-2-3,” before cutting the ribbon as the brand new Trump golf course was opened for business in the remote village of Balmedia on Scotland’s Northern coast.

Prior to the grand opening, Trump, with his usual trademark modesty, described it as, “An unbelievable development.”

In the aftermath of the opening, Donald Trump, alongside Eric Trump and two golfing professionals, teed off for an 18-hole game before Trump headed back to the States for more golf and a bit of politics.

Yet although Trump appeared to be enjoying himself immensely, just a stone’s throw away, protestors with “make Aberdeenshire great again” were snarling and sneering.

The Press and Journal reports that Jenna Halpin, from Aberdeen, is not happy about the new golf course, modestly named, Trump International Scotland, and said, “I am disgusted that this visit has been allowed to be honest.

“The fact that it’s costing so many millions of pounds for this man to go on a golf jolly is ridiculous. There is so much going on in the world. The fact is he and Starmer are sitting having lunch while children in Gaza starve.

“Everything about the man stinks, and we need to show him he is not welcome here.”

Other protestors were carrying cards that read “Children starve, Trump plays golf” and “Food not bombs”.

Protester Luca Quinn explained, “I just wanted the opportunity to show that we Scots want nothing to do with Donald Trump.

“Having him in our country goes against everything I hold dear. The state of his country at the moment, he should really be there and not coming anywhere near ours.

“It’s infuriating the number of police officers here today. He should be footing the bill himself.”

Yet another protester said, “Trump is the figurehead for a lot of the awful things going on in the world at the moment, and we should not be inviting him into our country. Security has been really over the top.

“Considering he’s only spending 24 hours at Balmedie, the beach has been shut for four days. It doesn’t seem proportionate.”