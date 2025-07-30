Donald Trump Opens Another Golf Course—Then Claims He’s Too Busy ‘Stopping Global Wars’ to Play

Donald Trump’s love for golf is no secret and the American President has also been accused of ignoring his Presidential duties out of his love for the game. Moreover, he has also spent a lot of taxpayers’ money for expanding his golfing empire and in spite of the criticism he has gotten because of that, Trump shows no signs of leaving his love for golf behind.

However, as he inaugurated his new 18-hole course just outside of Aberdeen, Trump mentioned that while he would play there for a short while, he would be heading back soon as he has more important matters, like stopping wars, to deal with.

Emphasizing on the same, Trump said during the opening ceremony, “I look forward to playing it today. We’ll play it very quickly and then go back to DC and put out fires all over the world.”

Referring to the ceasefire that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to after 5 days of fighting, Trump further added, “We did one yesterday, as you know, we stopped a war, but we’ve stopped about five wars. “ He went on, “That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important. I’ll be playing quickly and then I’ll be heading back. I look forward to that, but I really look forward to playing.”

As Trump cut the ribbon of the new golf course, his son Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were with him. Trump’s spending over golf courses and golf equipment have always drawn attention since the money that was spent was essentially taxpayers’ money.

However, Trump’s love for golf is not going anywhere, and the new course is the third in the country to be owned by Trump, with a separate one in Aberdeen having been opened in 2012 and one at Turnberry in 2014, The Irish Star reported.

While Trump is keeping himself busy with his golf courses and promises to stop wars, the Epstein situation keeps escalating with speculations of the President’s name getting further dragged into the case, leading to rumors of alleged coverups.

Even Trump’s supporters, the MAGA fan base, have reacted rather violently to the Justice Department’s memo that said no new files or evidence will be released related to the Epstein case, something that was promised to be made public by Pam Bondi.

With another golf course under Trump’s name, it now remains to be seen what reaction taxpayers have, seeing their hard earned money getting spent for the hobbies of the President.