Trump’s New Scotland Golf Course Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Panic

Donald Trump’s new golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The incident occurred just hours after the U.S. president held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 18-hole course, the MacLeod Course, located at the Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen.

Authorities confirmed that the lockdown was ordered around 3 p.m. when the vehicle was spotted at the estate’s entrance. Staff, journalists, members of the public, and guests were quickly moved behind crash barriers as a precaution.

Police Scotland deployed officers and a bomb disposal team to investigate the contents of the car. Specialists tested a liquid container found inside the vehicle, though it was later determined there was no threat.

Following a full security check, officials announced that nothing suspicious had been found and the cordon was lifted. The evacuation lasted for about an hour, and no arrests were made.

According to The Independent, the security scare unfolded on the same day Trump formally opened the new course with a guest list that included professional athletes, business figures, and family members. The president played a ceremonial round of golf after cutting the ribbon earlier that morning.

Trump was joined by his sons Eric and Donald Jr., who helped oversee the development of the course. Also in attendance were former football stars such as Gianfranco Zola, Robbie Fowler, and Andriy Shevchenko, as well as former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

In remarks to reporters, Trump praised the design of the course, calling it “one of the best in the world.” He also took the opportunity to thank his son Eric, who was responsible for managing the expansion.

Something is happening at Menie. We went to leave the golf course and have been moved several times. Bomb disposal unit van seen. Police lining up to keep us beyond the barrier. No one knows why we can’t leave. Trump is set to leave Scotland around 5pm. pic.twitter.com/3Y2HLtcjiU — Craig Meighan (@craigymeighan) July 29, 2025

This latest golf development is named after Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides. Trump has frequently cited his Scottish roots as a point of personal and political pride during his visits to the country.

Tuesday’s event marked the conclusion of a five-day trip to Scotland that also featured meetings with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Trump discussed trade relations, transatlantic cooperation, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East during his stay.

Though Trump framed the trip as both personal and official, it drew significant public attention and protest. Demonstrations were held in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, with protesters criticizing his environmental record, foreign policy stances, and business practices.

We welcome President Trump and his family as they return to their cherished Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire to open the New Course. The President hosted the Prime Minister and special guests at MacLeod House this evening prior to tomorrow’s grand opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OVwMUa2EdZ — Trump International, Scotland (@TrumpScotland) July 28, 2025

Activists used humor and symbolism to mock Trump’s visit, waving bagpipes, tossing golf balls, and brandishing signs referencing Scottish icons like Irn-Bru. Protesters have long objected to the development of Trump’s golf courses in Scotland, especially the environmental impact on the protected sand dunes at Menie Estate.

Critics argue that Trump’s earlier promises to bring substantial investment, job creation, and infrastructure to the area have not been fulfilled. They also point out that elements of the original development plan, such as a hotel and housing units, remain incomplete.

Despite public backlash, local officials have at times expressed support for the resort, noting its ability to attract tourism and international attention. The new course is scheduled to open to the public on August 13 and will host a PGA Seniors Championship later this year.

Security has been tight throughout the president’s visit, with thousands of police officers deployed across Scotland and England. Surveillance drones were grounded, and military-grade equipment was used to monitor areas surrounding Trump’s movements.

Trump departed Scotland later that evening aboard Air Force One, heading back to the United States.