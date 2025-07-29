President Donald Trump is a wealthy and successful man, and he just proved it yet again. He is currently in Scotland for diplomatic meetings and the grand opening of a new 18-hole golf course at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. It is known that Trump and his entire family are ardent golf enthusiasts, and the president’s son has also been involved in establishing the massive golf course.

Although the Trump name is front and center on the project, Eric Trump took to Instagram to remind followers of his central role in its development. In a video post, he wrote: “Over the past two years, I have put every ounce of my heart and soul into making this the greatest course on earth — there is no doubt we achieved that, and tomorrow we officially open!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)

As per The List, despite Eric’s contributions, the media spotlight mostly remains on his father, our very own mighty Trump! During his civil fraud trial testimony in New York, Donald Trump spoke fondly of the Aberdeenshire property, saying, “At some point, maybe in my very old age, I’ll go there and do the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen.”

Though it’s unclear what he meant exactly, the course opening seems to fit the description. Notably, Eric’s name wasn’t mentioned. Meanwhile, even though Donald Trump appears briefly in Eric’s Instagram Reel promoting the course, most of the footage features Eric himself.

It’s understandable if Trump could not take out time to supervise the project personally since he already has a lot on his plate (quite literally). Still, Donald Trump Jr. was also on-site, promoting the luxury amenities of Trump Turnberry through his own Instagram.

Eric and Don Jr. hold titles as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization. Even though Donald is no longer officially in charge, both brothers seem to be very proud of their luxurious empire in Scotland.

Look left, and you’ll spot Ailsa Craig rising out of the sea. Look right, and the Isle of Arran sits quietly on the horizon. ☀️ At this time of year, with the grounds in full bloom and the views stretching in every direction, Trump Turnberry is looking its summer best. pic.twitter.com/rAMeF1U24R — Trump Turnberry (@TrumpTurnberry) July 27, 2025

For those who remain unaware, the Trump Turnberry has three separate golf courses designed by pro architect Willie Fernie. Reportedly, Trump spent $100 million to preserve the property, which was in a messy state when he bought it. Post World War I, the property became a grand hotel whose historic beauty has been preserved even today. (via Fox News).

It’s day 2 of Trump’s visit to his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. No official meetings so far. Just wasting taxpayer dollars while avoiding the Epstein scandal. pic.twitter.com/V9ces7VSMW — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 27, 2025

The Turnberry golf course hosted four open championships, with the last being in 2009. As a part of his Scotland visit, POTUS spent time golfing at the course where he was again accused of cheating as critics slammed him on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Meanwhile, as a part of his five-day visit, Trump met U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and is scheduled to meet First Minister John Swinney. Alas, here also the 79-year-old man received backlash from commenters over his policies, which is sad since he holds Scottish roots since his mother hailed from the beautiful place.