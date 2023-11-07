Donald Trump’s Campaign ‘Beckoned’ Ron DeSantis and Other GOP Candidates to Get Out of the Way

Rivalry in the political realm can get super intense, given the gravity of what they’re fighting for. Coming to the upcoming Presidential Elections for 2024, each contender is giving their best and bringing their A-game to the table to knock out their opponents at the end of this. For instance, the rivalry between Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump is perhaps one of the most followed, even though they’re both GOP members and possibly share the same goals. In a new turn of events, Trump has asked DeSantis and other opponents of his to “get out” of the way.

According to Politico, during the Florida Freedom Summit held earlier last week on Saturday, which had an audience of over a thousand Florida Republican activists, state and federal lawmakers, and allies of the party, Trump made a very bold declaration. The summit focused on the principles and policies, followed by other changes that both Trump and DeSantis would make if they were elected to power next year. While DeSantis made some pressing statements and put forth some strong comments about why he should be an ideal choice to become the ultimate Republican candidate, Trump’s team had a very clear declaration.

During a speech, Steve Alvia, a chapter president for the Log Cabin Republicans in Palm Beach, claimed that “He [DeSantis] should get out” and that DeSantis wasn’t “going to win”. To add to this, numerous legislators reportedly flipped their endorsements on the same day from Team DeSantis to Team Trump. This was perhaps a plot twist that critics and supporters of DeSantis didn’t see coming in the slightest. Senator Joe Gruters, a Trump supporter, had a very strong opinion about DeSantis even vying to run for President. He says, “This race is over, and people are basically trying to decide whether they want to join the winning team.”

Other Trump supporters also chimed in with their opinions about the twice-impeached former President. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla) said, “If they are spending this much time in Florida, it just shows they are distracted." Scott was reportedly under strict instructions to remain mum on the strategy of Trump’s campaign throughout the summit.

Perhaps the reason numerous DeSantis supporters transitioned to Trump was due to reports of him “wooing” Florida’s Republicans via favors. Just before the summit could commence, Trump’s campaigning team offered numerous grassroots activists VIP tickets to his rally being held in Hialeah on Wednesday. The VIP tickets insinuate exclusive treatment, followed by possibly behind-the-scenes moments from Trump’s rally.

Moreover, he has also invited a solid crowd of over 200 leaders belonging to the GOP, along with friends and family, to spend an evening at his Palm Springs home in Mar-a-Lago. As of now, DeSantis or his representatives haven’t issued an official statement on the same.

