For weeks, Kilmar Abrego Garcia has haunted headlines, sparking outrage, confusion, and fear. A Maryland father, ripped from his family by ICE, wrongly deported, and dumped into one of the most feared prisons on Earth—CECOT, El Salvador’s mega-prison known for its darkness, violence, and total isolation. But now, a glimmer of hope: U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has met with him in person.

“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance,” Van Hollen posted, sharing a photo of their meeting and relaying a message of love to Kilmar’s wife, Jennifer.

NEW: In a court filing this evening, the Trump administration said that it had mistakenly deported a Maryland father to a notorious Salvadoran prison due to an “administrative error.” pic.twitter.com/e5cOcR1W0W — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) April 1, 2025

Trump’s “Administrative Error” — Or Something Worse?

The Trump administration admitted in court documents that Kilmar was deported due to an “administrative error” despite a 2019 federal ruling granting him legal protection in the U.S. On March 12, Kilmar finished work, picked up his autistic son, and was suddenly surrounded by ICE agents. Told his “status had changed,” he was thrown into a whirlwind of detention and removed from the country within days. Let that sink in—no warning, no due process, just gone.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling demanding the government facilitate his return, the Trump administration refused, even defying direct orders from Judge Paula Xinis. She pushed back hard, warning she would demand sworn testimony from Trump officials and calling their silence “unjustified and outrageous.” And it gets worse.

You ruined this man and his families life all because you gave no one due process. All while you golf with no cares on the weekends. Horrible! https://t.co/Zb7UyYBb1s pic.twitter.com/51x4hiEAwZ — Jay 💙 (@JazzyJ87283918) April 1, 2025

“He is Dead” – What Does Social Media Say?

His hiding place was completely unknown for a few weeks after Kilmer disappeared in the prison system of Al Salvador. The images of the prisoners who came into the convenience store began to broadcast, one of which seemed to show a person who could be a killer. However, there was no confirmation. His wife was associated with Asha. Some were sure that the worst happened.

A Reddit user said, “In some, air alleys show what blood looks like.” “If Trump knew he was dead, it would be logical to discredit him as a gang chief.”

There is a lot of estimation on social media: Were the wedges used as a sacrifice of victims? Is the administration so quiet? For what reason did he present their legal status? Some fear this may only be another name in the list of terrible injustices, while others think they hide something.

Inside CECOT – World’s Most Dystopic Prison

Where was the kilometer sent, then? The center is described as a nightmare for the imprisonment of terrorism in Al Salvador, or Sekot. CECOT was designed for gang members and the worst criminals, and it can give home to 40,000 prisoners. However, a Maryland father lives there who will no longer be there.

The prisoners are located in a metal bed without a mattress, 80 people per cell and continuous monitoring. No windows. Not a book. No letters. Just violence, quiet and weak light. Every day they use half an hour of training or read the Bible. Not everyone understands this.

Trump told El Salvador’s President Bukele to build 5 more CECOT Prisons, because, “the home-grown ones are next”. Trump’s hatred for Latinos & his refusal to recognize the 14th Amendment are well known. It’s time to stop Trump before he builds another Auschwitz.#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/uF1sFidaOP — TOGETHER WE WIN! / ¡JUNTOS GANAMOS! (@JamesconwayIND) April 17, 2025

According to the recent human rights survey, 133% of the people are crowded. Each prisoner gets 6.45 square meters, which hardly has enough space to spread your legs. There is only one light hole in the ceiling of lonely prison cells, which is completely dark.

One former guard who is now a whistleblower told the local media, “It’s worse than we imagined.” Without a trial, no one ought to be sent there. Not a U.S. citizen, in particular.

Kilmer’s history can now finally make it to the legal system that was stolen, all thanks to Senator Wan Holen’s intervention and increasing international attention. One thing, however, is certain: Trump’s deportation strategy has injured people, not just paperwork.

In addition, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s life can never be the same.