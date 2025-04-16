‘Any American’ Could Be ‘Abducted’ and ‘Tortured’—Congressman Ritchie Torres Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Deportation Tactics

Ritchie Torres is warning American citizens about Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation policies. The Democrat warned that “any American” is at the risk of being “abducted” by the government.

Ritchie Torres is the US representative of New York’s 15th congressional district. The 37-year-old recently joined Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room, where he addressed the pressing matter.

Torres spoke about the aggressive deportation that the Trump administration has been carrying out. Several trucks full of migrants have been sent to a high-security El Salvador prison. The Center for Terrorism Confinement can house up to 10,000 to 20,000 criminals at once. A CNN report showed how the criminals are kept in “spartan-like” conditions in the prison.

The government was accused of disregarding the proper deportation process, which led to District Judge James E halting the deportations. It came to light how many of the deportations were carried out without substantial proof. The Trump administration arrested migrants for being gang members without presenting proof to support the claims.

The worst came when Donald Trump admitted that he would love to send US citizens to the El Salvador prison as well. “There is no greater threat to liberty than his complete contempt for due process,” Torres noted, referring to the recent deportations.

He went on to note that without a “due process,” Trump would be able to label any American citizen as a “non-citizen gang member” and abduct them. Torres also pointed out how Trump is capable of placing an American citizen in a “foreign prison to be tortured.”

The Trump Administration deported Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, a gay make-up artist, to El Salvador’s maximum-security prison without even the slightest semblance of due process. If something happens to Andry, the Trump Administration will have blood on its hands. pic.twitter.com/MmhrRZb7Yh — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) April 9, 2025

“Donald Trump’s actions set a dangerous precedent for our democracy,” he concluded. The New York representative then spoke about legislation he wanted to propose. Torres spoke about the ‘Rescue Act,’ an act that would require the government to bring back individuals who were wrongfully deported.

The 37-year-old also mentioned that he is sure his proposal for the legislation will not gain a lot of Republican votes. But the politician spoke about the necessity of the act to keep the American people safe. Torres noted how the El Salvador government will have to comply with the act to avoid “geopolitical consequences.”

Torres shared how the act is a way to ensure that the government of El Salvador has to release wrongfully deported individuals by the order of the federal court. He stated that noncompliance by the foreign government should trigger “swift and severe” geopolitical consequences.

The Trump Administration admitted in court filings that it made “an administrative error” when it deported a protected status holder—the father and husband of U.S. citizens—to a notorious maximum-security prison in El Salvador. This is precisely why due process is… pic.twitter.com/qcIQYTlgru — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 1, 2025

If the Rescue Act is passed, it would protect people like Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Garcia is a Maryland resident who was arrested in an Ikea lot in front of his 5-year-old son. The Maryland father was accused of being an MS-13 gang member and deported to an El Salvador prison.

No substantial evidence was provided in support of the claims before Garcia was taken to the mega prison. The Trump administration later acknowledged that Garcia’s deportation was a result of an ‘administrative error.’