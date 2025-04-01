Another Major Blunder? Trump Administration Wrongly Deports Maryland Father Due to ‘Administrative Error’

Is blunder the new favorite word for the Trump administration? No, remarkably, recent news reports, as per The Atlantic, will shock you with the level of carelessness Donald Trump’s team has come to. On March 31, the Trump administration acknowledged in court that they wrongly deported a Maryland father, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had protected legal status, to an El Salvadorian prison due to an ‘administrative error.’

This incident is the first time that the government has admitted its mistake of publicly deporting someone. On March 15, the administration sent three flights carrying Salvadoran and Venezuelan deportees to El Salvador’s infamous ‘Terrorism Confinement Center,’ falsely claiming they were all members of the Tren de Aragua gang, with no proof to back up the claim.

As per the Irish Star, a federal judge ordered the planes to be turned around the same night. However, Trump’s team ignored the order, arguing that the flights were already in international waters by the time the judge issued the ruling.

Meanwhile, Kilmar Abrego Garcia left El Salvador after gang violence in 2011 and was granted a protected status in 2019 by a judge after he was aware that Gracia would be in danger if he headed back to his country. His lawyers now said that the ICE was aware that he had a protected legal status. Still, despite that, due to carelessness, he was deported.

“Although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” the government told the court. On the other hand, Gracia’s attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, argued that this was unprecedented, as he had never witnessed the government deport somebody with a protected legal status.

Currently, Gracia’s legal representatives are trying to bring him back to America. They are working towards preventing the state from making further payments to the Salvadoran government. Reportedly, Trump’s administration is currently paying their government millions annually to have people like Garcia deported and detained in Salvadoran prisons.

Meanwhile, state attorneys have claimed that the court should not interfere, asserting that Donald Trump’s “primacy in foreign affairs” bears priority over the interests of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his family, and have requested the case be dismissed. After his deportation, Gracia’s family hasn’t been able to get in touch with him.

As per court documents, Gracia holds no criminal record, is married to an American citizen, and is a father to a U.S. citizen child with disabilities. He worked as a union sheet metal apprentice and checked in regularly with the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

I’m going to lose my fucking mindhttps://t.co/3ADwudKvbK pic.twitter.com/Grjo2wGm2c — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 1, 2025

This story is not the first time that the media have reported such cases under Trump’s governance; previously, they have reported that they have deported multiple people over the most mundane reasons.

For instance, a few weeks ago, 21-year-old permanent resident and Columbia University junior Yunseo Chung, after reports of the Trump administration, tried to detain her after her involvement in pro-Palestine protests. As per the lawsuit, which was filed on March 24, 2025, Chung sued them in return after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sought to initiate removal proceedings against her.

Trump’s lawyers are arguing that because they’ve dumped this guy in a Salvadoran prison, he can’t file a habeas corpus petition, because he’s no longer in American custody. They’re arguing that once you get to sent to El Salvador, no court can order the govt to bring you back. pic.twitter.com/HswVa2Sr47 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 1, 2025

It’s sad to witness such carelessness and silly blunders made by the government, which supposedly represents one of the biggest superpowers of the globe. With Donald Trump’s hasty and radical nature of rule followed by increased cases of abrupt deportation, the safety and security of immigrants truly remain a major matter of concern in the coming days.