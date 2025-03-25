21-Year-Old Columbia University Student Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration—Here’s Why

The Trump administration seems to be under intense scrutiny after its hasty deportation policies and alleged poor treatment of immigrants in America. While the radical citizens seem to support Donald Trump and his team’s views, several others have come forward to condemn them publicly.

While experts speculate that America may be heading towards authoritarian rule under the Trump administration owing to the 78-year-old president’s erratic moves, people who have rejected his policies or spoken against him have allegedly received death threats and are under surveillance for their actions.

As per CNN, 21-year-old permanent resident and Columbia University junior Yunseo Chung is suing the Trump administration after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sought to initiate removal proceedings against her. The lawsuit, which was filed on March 24, 2025, claimed that the Trump administration tried to detain her after her involvement in pro-Palestine protests.

She was arrested on March 5 during a sit-down protest at the university, receiving a ticket for “obstruction of government administration.” The university placed her on interim suspension, restricting her access to campus. Following this, ICE issued an administrative arrest warrant on March 8, and the next day, officials visited her parents’ home in search of her, after which the government informed her that her PR status was being revoked.

In a statement to CNN, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Chung “is being sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws.” Chung has been living in America since her family moved from South Korea at the age of seven. She has maintained an impeccable academic record as a student with a 3.99 GP and has been recognized on the Dean’s List every semester at the university.

Furthermore, her lawsuit stated, “Chung participated in protests on campus against Israel’s war against Hamas, including visiting the encampment in 2024, but didn’t make “public statements to the press or otherwise assumed a high-profile role.” This action comes after the Trump administration targeted her and others like her—noncitizens who have spoken out for Palestinian rights—as part of a more extensive policy to penalize those who express such views.

The 21-year-old girl faced disciplinary action from Columbia University for posting “Wanted for Complicity in Genocide” flyers featuring images of university trustees. Still, she was ultimately cleared of any policy violations by the campus authorities.

At the time of writing this news, Chung’s lawyers are currently fighting the case and trying to halt the immigration actions against her. Her lawyers argue that immigration threats should not be used against an individual for expressing their political opinions, primarily when the Constitution’s First Amendment Act protects the freedom of speech.

It should be noted that Yunseo Chung was arrested after Columbia used a fake bomb threat to clear peaceful student protestors out of a Library. They called in NYPD to push these students out. https://t.co/rCyVirvQrD — Ali (@MerruX) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile, as per NBC, America has generally taken Israel’s stance in the ongoing conflict with Hamas and provided military aid to Israel. However, the U.S. has expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Former president Joe Biden has called for a pause in fighting to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Still, he has also been firm in supporting Israel’s right to protect its citizens from Hamas’ attacks.

There are also alleged speculations that the U.S., under the Trump administration, might take control of Gaza and turn Gaza into a resort-like area, which was suggested as a post-conflict plan. This move also mirrors U.S. interest in shaping the future of Gaza. Chung isn’t the first student from Columbia University to be in trouble for expressing her political views out loud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Siasat Daily (@siasatdaily)

As per the Daily Beast, a few weeks ago, the Trump administration detained a man named Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who led pro-Palestine demonstrations at the same campus. He was arrested from his apartment lobby and is currently being kept in a remote ICE complex in Louisiana.