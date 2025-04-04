“My Husband is Not a Criminal”—Wife of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Father Breaks Her Silence

Wife of the Maryland Father Kilmar Amrado Abrego-Garcia has spoken up for the first time against her husband’s deportation. The American who shares a son with Abrego-Garcia shared how she is “scared for his life” after the Trump government deported him because of an “oversight.”

Kilmar Amrado Abrego-Garcia was arrested, deported from the US, and sent to a prison in El Salvador. The Maryland man was granted protected legal status by the government back in 2019.

Abrego-Garcia was arrested in an Ikea parking lot while his 5-year-old son sat in the car watching the scene unfold. The El Salvadoran national had fled from his country after refusing to join a gang that tried to recruit him. The Maryland father was suddenly arrested by ICE because he allegedly played a “prominent role in MS-13.”

The MS-13 gang that Abrego-Garcia is accused of being a part of was previously known as the Mara Salvatrucha. The gang was formed in the 80s to protect immigrants from El Salvador from prominent Los Angeles gangsters.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who is married to Abrego-Garcia, has finally spoken up about her husband’s unjust deportation. Sura, who is an American citizen, shares a 5-year-old disabled son with Abrego-Garcia.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, who serves as Abrego-Garcia’s attorney, defended him fiercely while trying to prove his innocence. The government finally acknowledged the unfair deportation but avoided accountability by stating that they could not do anything to change what had been done.

CNN got rare, exclusive access inside El Salvador’s Cecot prison, where some of the country’s most notorious gang members are held. David Culver tours the controversial high-security facility with prison officials, capturing firsthand accounts from inmates https://t.co/haOFa7um37 pic.twitter.com/CxJwvJB6ci — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2024

Abrego-Garcia is currently detained in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. Sura shared how she and her son are “very scared” for her husband. “I’ve seen news of that prison, and I know they take criminals there,” she said while speaking to CBS News. “And my husband’s not a criminal,” she asserted.

Sura also recalled the moment she realized that her husband had been transferred to the detention center overseas. She shared how she had been waiting for him to call, and after much waiting, she realised the call was never coming.

She recalled how seeing pictures of the detention center made her break down because she was scared for her husband’s life. Sura went on to defend her husband by noting that he was not a criminal and an “amazing” husband and father to their child.

My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here. My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize. https://t.co/cPnloeyXYk — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

The Maryland father was falsely labelled as a “gang member” by the Trump administration following his arrest. JD Vance even took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call him a “convicted MS-13 gang member” who had “no legal right” to reside in the USA.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leaviit also told reporters how Abrego-Garcia being a gang member was a “fact.” ICE field office director Robert Cerna admitted how deporting the Maryland father was an “administrative error” on the government’s part. He also noted how the deportation was done in “good faith” but was an “oversight.”