“My Husband is Not a Criminal”—Wife of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Father Breaks Her Silence

Published on: April 4, 2025 at 5:04 AM ET

Wife of the Maryland resident who was deported because of an 'administrative error' addresses the incident for the first time

Donald Trump's administration wrongly deport Maryland father due to 'administrative error' ( Photo by Reuters - via FMT and YouTube/Associated Press)

Wife of  the Maryland Father Kilmar Amrado Abrego-Garcia has spoken up for the first time against her husband’s deportation. The American who shares a son with Abrego-Garcia shared how she is “scared for his life” after the Trump government deported him because of an “oversight.”

Kilmar Amrado Abrego-Garcia was arrested, deported from the US, and sent to a prison in El Salvador. The Maryland man was granted protected legal status by the government back in 2019.

Abrego-Garcia was arrested in an Ikea parking lot while his 5-year-old son sat in the car watching the scene unfold. The El Salvadoran national had fled from his country after refusing to join a gang that tried to recruit him. The Maryland father was suddenly arrested by ICE because he allegedly played a “prominent role in MS-13.”

The MS-13 gang that Abrego-Garcia is accused of being a part of was previously known as the Mara Salvatrucha. The gang was formed in the 80s to protect immigrants from El Salvador from prominent Los Angeles gangsters.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who is married to Abrego-Garcia, has finally spoken up about her husband’s unjust deportation. Sura, who is an American citizen, shares a 5-year-old disabled son with Abrego-Garcia.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, who serves as Abrego-Garcia’s attorney, defended him fiercely while trying to prove his innocence. The government finally acknowledged the unfair deportation but avoided accountability by stating that they could not do anything to change what had been done.

Abrego-Garcia is currently detained in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. Sura shared how she and her son are “very scared” for her husband. “I’ve seen news of that prison, and I know they take criminals there,” she said while speaking to CBS News. “And my husband’s not a criminal,” she asserted.

Sura also recalled the moment she realized that her husband had been transferred to the detention center overseas. She shared how she had been waiting for him to call, and after much waiting, she realised the call was never coming.

She recalled how seeing pictures of the detention center made her break down because she was scared for her husband’s life. Sura went on to defend her husband by noting that he was not a criminal and an “amazing” husband and father to their child.

The Maryland father was falsely labelled as a “gang member” by the Trump administration following his arrest. JD Vance even took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call him a “convicted MS-13 gang member” who had “no legal right” to reside in the USA.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leaviit also told reporters how Abrego-Garcia being a gang member was a “fact.” ICE field office director Robert Cerna admitted how deporting the Maryland father was an “administrative error” on the government’s part. He also noted how the deportation was done in “good faith” but was an “oversight.”

