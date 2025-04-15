Why Is Nayib Bukele Cozying Up to Donald Trump? The Real Reason May Shock You!

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Donald Trump may be venturing into an unlikely alliance. Trump is looking to tighten the ties between El Salvador and the US for mutual benefit. Nayib Bukele may benefit from the US support and Trump is looking to deport people from the country.

The two leaders have similar views, making them bond and appreciate each other. This started when both of them rejected the plea of a man wrongfully deported by the US. Even after the court decided to bring back the man, both the leaders confirmed he would be staying in Salvadoran custody. Moreover, Trump is keen on sending more convicts of serious crimes to the El Salvador prisons. Trump appreciated Bukele, saying he is one hell of a president.

“I love the people of El Salvador and they have one hell of a President.” –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇸🇻 @NayibBukele pic.twitter.com/xlXOy8Yd8h — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2025

Bukele has gained popularity among different regions due to the media coverage. He is a self-proclaimed coolest dictator who has been acting fearlessly. Bukele’s efforts include reducing violence and gang wars in the jails. He achieved this by negotiating with El Salvador’s MS-13 gang, who were jailed. The gang support also made him win the elections. Over the years, he has been so strategic in ensuring his power that even Trump is impressed by him.

So when the two leaders met, a security alliance was part of the discussion between El Salvador and the US. This is a controversial deal as the US plans to deport migrants to a confinement center(CECOT) in El Salvador.

In return, Bukele freed the gang bosses, and some of them were sent to the US, only to be captured by Mexico. They were later indicted in the US, so not sure how good a job Bukele did as the leader at that time. We think that Bukele has asked Trump for his help to deport these gang leaders.

Moreover, he wants it to be a hush as he does not want any information leaked from these prisoners. If the gang members agree to speak up, Bukele will be proven to be joining hands with the terrorist organizations. He may also have illegally freed some people from the terrorist organizations.

NEW: El Salvador’s President Just Issued a Challenge to Trump—“You Have 350 Million People to Liberate.” This wasn’t a photo op. It was a mission briefing. At the White House, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele looked President Trump dead in the eye and said: “You have 350… pic.twitter.com/9QQDxkJhQ2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 14, 2025

For instance, one of the members was dismissed from all the charges by the Justice Department and U.S. attorney. If such negotiations are successful, both leaders will achieve their goals. Bukele’s fascist regime might be similar to Trump’s as both are planning to accumulate their power.

Allowing the army and police to make arrests without court orders may have temporarily halted crimes in El Salvador. Still, it’s not a concrete measure to remove violence that is deep-rooted.

Trump has appreciated how Bukele has reduced crime in the country in just two years. This may look positive on the surface. But, it has only been possible because of Bukele’s harsh policies, forced disappearances, and killings. Maybe the Trump administration is turning a blind eye to these facts to ensure a successful deal between the two.

The Trump administration is facing scrutiny for supporting Bukele’s human rights violations and authoritarian measures. Whether it’s the black hole prison or the torture of convicts, it all goes against human rights. Trump’s planning to do that to US convicts to reduce crimes seems unethical and thoughtless.