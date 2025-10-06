Donald Trump Wanted the Navy Crowd to Boo Barack Obama – And It Totally Flopped

At a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary in Virginia, Donald Trump drew criticism for his attempt to incite the crowd to boo at former President Barack Obama. On Sunday, the president addressed the gathering at Naval Station Norfolk after Melania Trump, his wife, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave speeches.

Trump babbled on about his personal health, which has been a big topic lately as the media accuses him of displaying early dementia symptoms. At the same time, he did not stop speaking to the thousands of Navy sailors in attendance, as well.

Then, Trump praised Ronny Jackson, his former White House physician who worked under Trump, Obama, and even Bush, as a “man everybody loves.” Trump called the former president “Barack Hussein Obama,” asking the audience if they had heard of the former president when he mentioned him as one of Jackson’s former patients.

The crowd was eerily silent as Trump paused and glanced around, as if he was waiting for boos or applause. The challenging circumstance was swiftly ignored by the president. During her speech, the first lady said, “Hooya Navy,” to the audience, which also drew mixed reactions.

The official battle cry of the US Navy, which is linked to Navy SEALs, was Melania’s clumsy debut. Typically, it is used to express excitement, boost spirits, or confirm understanding.

“All over the world, people know of the skill, nerve, swagger and sheer attitude of the boldest and most daring pilots on the sea.” President Trump delivers remarks at an event celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th year anniversary. https://t.co/lBuzKKgPvE pic.twitter.com/PubApo7wfI — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 5, 2025

Today, as the first lady repeated it, there was a long, uncomfortable pause followed by a quick round of applause. Her speech was ridiculed on social media for being awkward and superfluous.

Trump said Democrats were complicit in the government shutdown because “they want to have illegal aliens come into our country and get massive health care at the cost to everybody else.”

Trump made it clear he wasn’t letting the government shutdown disrupt his plans, writing on Truth Social earlier today, “I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’ This will be the largest Celebration in the History of the Navy. Thousands of our brave Active Duty Service members and Military Families will be in attendance, and I look forward to this special day with all of them.” They were trying “to destroy this wonderful celebration of the US Navy’s Birthday,” Trump hinted.

At the gathering, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also gave a brief speech, stating that he would let the audience hear from the “Commander in Chief.” A week before his presence, Hegseth hosted a gathering in Quantico, Virginia, where he called for the abolition of “woke” culture and unveiled new orders for soldiers that include “male-level” physical fitness requirements.

Despite criticizing the combined efforts of the U.S. military services over the previous few decades, the president appeared to be well-received by the gathering. Trump cited the defeats in Afghanistan and Vietnam as the result of the alleged adoption of “political correctness” by American generals and high-ranking officials.