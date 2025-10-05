“I Want…” – Donald Trump Gives Chilling Four-Word Reply When Asked About His Plans for Next Year

When asked about his plans for 2026, President Donald Trump ominously suggested that he just wants to ‘survive.’ He also said he has ‘big plans’ for next year during a new interview. He told One America News Network, “Yeah, I have big plans, I want to survive.” He further added, “You look at what’s going on, it’s crazy.”

“The rhetoric that these crazy Democrats are using is very dangerous; they made politics very dangerous,” he continued. These comments from the President have come less than a month after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, on Sept. 10. Since 2024, the U.S. has seen a surge in political violence, including the assassination of Democratic Representative Melissa Hortman at her home in June.

Trump himself also survived an assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2024. Referring to that event, Trump later released a fundraising note in which supporters learned that the President said he wanted to ‘try and get to Heaven.’

“I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin’s bullet—but by the grace of the almighty God, I did,” the note continued. Also there has been some speculation concerning the health of Trump as well, with his bruised hand being a significant topic among netizens. Representative Madeleine Dean even confronted Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, concerning Donald Trump’s condition in footage aired by MSNBC this week, following his speech at Quantico last month.

Dean referred to Trump’s rambling address to an assembly of U.S. military leaders, saying, “The president is unhinged,” and also said, “He is unwell.” The speech given by the President comprised multiple topics as he told top commanders that troops might use U.S. cities soon as “training grounds” for fighting the “the enemy within.”

Not to mention, he also praised former President Barack Obama‘s “great” ability to walk down the stairs. He mentioned that he was “very careful” and eventually got into singing a song and also dancing, which was to basically mimic Obama on a staircase. Meanwhile, the government is facing an ongoing shutdown due to Congress’s failure to agree on a budget.

Trump also believes that the 2026 midterms will be a tough battle for Republicans. “Now, the one thing that I worry about is that, if you look over many, many years—I don’t have the numbers—but the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms,” he said. “I don’t know why—it’s crazy. Even presidents that did well, and there have been some.”