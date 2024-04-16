Donald Trump Throws a Fit Complaining About a Thing That ‘Bothers’ Him: ‘I’m Not Unpopular!’

Former president Donald Trump expressed displeasure over being called 'unpopular' amid polls and reports suggesting that both he and President Joe Biden are unpopular candidates. The presumptive Republican nominee went on a complaining spree about this issue while campaigning during a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the presidential election this year, polls have shown that Americans are not very pleased with either of their choices, HuffPost reported. Based on data from FiveThirtyEight, 53% of American's opinion of Trump is negative, while that of Biden is negative at 55%.

Nevertheless, even when it's accurate, Donald Trump objects to the term "unpopular" as a descriptor for himself. “You know what bothers me though? This bothers me,” he said from the podium. “I’m always watching, ‘Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the two candidates. They are both unpopular people.’ I’m not unpopular! You know? He is unpopular.” He continued ranting, saying, “He is unpopular. But I am not unpopular. With 95% of the Republican Party and a lot of Democrats are gonna vote for us because they don’t want to have open borders and drugs for everybody. They don’t wanna have it.”

"59% of voters in the Republican Party nd Lots of Democrats will vote for me"

Many users on social media started to mock the former president for the complaint, suggesting he's more unpopular than he thinks he is. A user slammed his primaries performance, commenting on X, "Has this dummy not watched the primaries? He is very unpopular." A sizeable portion of Republican primary voters supported his opponents, including as Nikki Haley, who withdrew her candidacy following the Super Tuesday elections but hasn't endorsed Trump.

Many of those voters have stated that they aren't sure if they should support him. If he hopes to win the states that will probably determine the election, such as Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin—all of which he lost in 2020—he will need to alter that, PBS News reported.

"I must say, math is not the strength of that dude," a user mocked him on X. Another user shot at his favorability ratings, suggesting on X, "Isn't this guy's favorable rating in the 20s? And why is he slurring so much?" Another user took a jab at him, saying on X, "Defendant Trump never received the popular vote during an election. It still bothers him."

Any major-party nominee being this disliked historically is uncommon, much alone both of them, per ABC News. Through Election Day, if Trump and Biden's net favorability ratings stay below par, 2024 will only be the second presidential election since at least 1980 in which the public's perception of both candidates was unfavorable.

The first occurred in 2016, which is also the only previous presidential race in which the two contenders were generally viewed as being less popular than Trump and Biden are at the moment. Before 2016, no presidential contender had ever been more than 9 percentage points behind; since then, five of the six have been so.