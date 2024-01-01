With the upcoming 2024 presidential race, Americans have become collectively displeased with the very thought of a Biden-Trump rematch. Due to recent blunders, legal issues, and charges of involvement in foreign conflicts, both candidates are now at risk. Voters' growing sense of disappointment is reflected in the rough road ahead of 2024, marked by falling approval ratings and legal concerns.

The return of former president Donald Trump to the political sphere has not been easy. Following his brief lead over Biden in multiple surveys, Trump's recent gaffes during the campaign have drawn criticism. Voters are once again concerned as a result of the re-emergence of contentious statements that are reminiscent of his past campaign speeches. According to Politico, he paraphrased Hitler and his justification of never reading Mein Kampf has left Trump fumbling to steer the narrative, particularly with suburban populations.

On the contrary, President Joe Biden is contending with a notable decline in his approval ratings. Biden's popularity rating is currently at a record-low 34 percent, according to Monmouth University polling, which is the lowest job rating in the polling shop's history. Democrats' concerns are heightened by the fact that Biden routinely trails Trump in head-to-head matches in battleground states.

Biden's hopeful assessment of his weakened political standing stands in sharp contrast to the picture these surveys portray. There isn't much to comfort Democrats from the White House, which makes them doubt their present leader's durability.

Although Trump's legal issues have temporarily gained little attention, current events have brought them back into the public eye. A major obstacle is the Colorado high court's decision that Trump cannot run for president because of his involvement in the January 6, 2021 uprising. The Supreme Court is expected to hear cases about Trump's legal challenges on several occasions.

Even if Trump wins judicial challenges, the possibility of continuous legal disputes until 2024 may jeopardize his chances of winning the presidency. His legal troubles may have been overlooked by primary voters, but given the possibility of future criminal convictions, a larger American audience may not be as understanding.

Beyond his popularity ratings, Biden has political weaknesses. His incompetence in overseeing the economy and difficulties with border security keep undermining the public's trust. The recent $14.9 billion cash sale of U.S. Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel has alarmed Rust Belt Democrats, casting doubt on Biden's reputation as a defender of American workers, despite the president's emphasis on industrial policy.

Furthermore, obstacles exist for Biden's position on border security, which is essential for a bipartisan immigration agreement. The difficulty of the situation is demonstrated by the breakdown of talks between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Any possible agreement would probably need to make compromises that would enrage certain members of Biden's party.

A federal complaint was filed against Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and President Biden charging them of “failure to prevent and complicity in the Israeli government’s unfolding genocide" in Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Biden administration is charged with instigating a humanitarian catastrophe by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), which speaks for Palestinian human rights organizations, Palestinians residing in Gaza, and citizens of the United States.

The lawsuit demands an end to the United States' $3.8 billion in yearly military aid to Israel. The plaintiffs assert that the United States should intervene to stop the genocide because it is Israel's main military ally and also closest ally.

A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows how unsatisfied Americans are overall with the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch, per PBS. Even with legal challenges and inflammatory speech, Trump's hold on Republican voters is unwavering, while Biden battles with discontent within his party.

The poll's reflection of voter sentiment highlights an absence of enthusiasm for the candidates. Many Americans are unhappy that Biden and Trump are their party's nominees.

