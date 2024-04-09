Biden Campaign Slams Trump for Old COVID Speech Asking to 'Defund WHO' as 'Americans Were Dying'

The Biden administration has re-posted an old video of former President Donald Trump threatening to cut off funding to WHO during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the race for the 2024 presidential election heats up.

As per CNN, in May 2020 Trump announced that his administration is halting funding to the health organization, “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs,” Trump said.

He added that the “world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency.” Sharing a short clip the Biden administration has accused Trump for failing the nation and being responsible for thousands of death.

Four years ago today, as Americans were dying from Trump’s failed pandemic response, he called to defund the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/evqBJHiqam — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

Netizens reacted to the old clip, @TheCherokeeSher, "I will never forget this stuff as long as I live. It was ghastly. Literally catastrophic. I remember there were mass graves on an island/peninsula off the coast of NYC. I can't remember the name of it for the life of me."

I will never forget this stuff as long as I live. It was ghastly. Literally catastrophic. I remember there were mass graves on an island/peninsula off the coast of NYC. I can't remember the name of it for the life of me. — Sher W 🦅 🪶 (@TheCherokeeSher) April 8, 2024

@PrincessWB420 tweeted: "Dolt45 is s murderer and a traitor. Viting for him is stupid to the point of insanity." Ironically President Joe Biden had earlier highlighted Trump's incompetency during the final presidential debate in 2020.

As per CNN, “You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said, referring to Trump's declaration to reporters that he bears no accountability for the virus.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Morry Gash-Pool

Biden compared how Trump has handled the virus to how he believes it should be handled, emphasizing the need for mask wear and quicker viral testing. “I would make sure that we set up national standards as to how to open up schools and open up businesses so they can be safe and give them the wherewithal, the financial resources to be able to do that,” Biden said.

He continued to state that Trump “has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”

Trump had repeatedly charged the WHO of helping China conceal the virus's origins and facilitate its spread, criticizing the US' $400–500 million annual contribution to the organization in contrast to China's. He formally started the US's withdrawal from the WHO in July, and it will be finished by the following July.

Trump

Fired The Pandemic Responce

Removed Virus Tracking Official From China

Feb 3 The Army Informed It Could Cost 150,000 Lives

Called Hoax & Golfed Through Feb



Now Defunds WHO To Pass The Blame



Wants To Reopen Economy,

Threatening More Lives?

pic.twitter.com/Xgv4yWYpn3 — illuminate (@myworldmysun) April 16, 2020

During the argument Trump mocked Biden saying, “We can’t close our nation,” Trump said. “We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does.” The Biden administration's decision to reopen the discussion for 2024 suggests that the Republican leader is set to revisit his own errors.