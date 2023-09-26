Democrat Leader Fails to Give Direct Answer About Kamala Harris' Future in The Party: "Have to Compete"

Jim Clyburn, a prominent Democrat known for his pivotal role in securing Joe Biden's 2020 presidential nomination, has refrained from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the future face of the Democratic Party. Clyburn currently serves as the campaign co-chair for the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign, per Daily Mail. The move has surprised many and raised several speculations about the reasons behind it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Also Read: Donald Trump is Ahead of Joe Biden by These Many Points for The 2024 Presidential Elections

While Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden just before the crucial South Carolina primary during the 2020 election season, propelling him to victory and securing the Democratic nomination, he appears hesitant to offer a similar endorsement for Harris. When asked on Meet The Press whether he saw Harris as the future of the Democratic Party, Clyburn responded, "I see her as a part of that future absolutely."

Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

However, when pressed on whether Harris was the future, Clyburn expressed reservations, stating, "She could very well be. She is running a very good campaign, and I look to her as a successor to this president, but I also know the history of that as well." He emphasized that it's not guaranteed, and Harris would have to compete with others who have dreams and aspirations.

Clyburn did express confidence in her ability to handle such competition. While seeking re-election to the presidency has been customary for most modern presidents, concerns about Joe Biden's age and fitness have arisen among some Democratic voters. Biden, who is 80 years old, announced in late April his bid for a second term alongside Vice President Harris.

Also Read: Eric Clapton's Concert Supporting RFK Jr.’s Presidential Campaign Raised an Incredible $2.2 Million

Just 31% of Americans have a favorable view of Kamala Harris — even lower than Biden.



Jim Clyburn says it's because she is a "woman of color and first woman to be vice president," but insists "she has the capacity and capability to be president." pic.twitter.com/G6WF9jnc33 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

Despite concerns about Biden's age, there is no clear alternative within the Democratic party, and many senior Democrats remain publicly supportive of his candidacy. However, some prominent voices in left-leaning media, such as Democratic strategist James Carville, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, columnist Andrew Sullivan, and The Washington Post's David Ignatius, have suggested that Biden consider his age and consider not seeking the nomination in 2024.

Also Read: “No One Is Safe,” Joe Biden’s "Terrified" Aides Said When Asked Why They Never Go to Meetings Alone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

Harris, while initially chosen as a running mate to counter concerns about Biden's age, has faced challenges during her tenure as Vice President. She has become the least popular VP in polling history, which has led some Democrats to seek alternative candidates for the 2024 nomination. Donald Trump, at 77 years old, is currently favored to emerge as the Republican nominee for 2024, setting the stage for a potentially historic rematch of the 2020 campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

In the meantime, Biden has assigned Harris to oversee the new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, adding to her already extensive policy portfolio. Harris, the first woman, and the first Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President, faces complex and politically charged issues such as voting rights, abortion, and immigration at the US border.

More from Inquisitr

Joe Biden Had a Speech Disorder Which Caused Him to ‘Stutter’ as a Child

When the Biden Administration Gave The Federal Agencies 30 Days to Ban TikTok From Govt. Devices