Donald Trump Spotted Taking Mystery Blue Tablet Amid Health Rumors – Netizens Speculate What It’s Really For

Rumors about Donald Trump’s failing health have been making rounds for quite some time now, and a recent photograph of him just added fuel to the fire. The President, who made an appearance at the US Open, was seen consuming a mysterious blue object, which many believe could be a pill for one of his ailments.

Andres Kudacki, an award-winning photographer, captured Trump enjoying the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, September 7. In one of the pictures he posted online, Trump is about to bite down on the blue pill.

Kudacki wrote that Trump was taking a “tablet” during the match. However, later, when asked to confirm, the photographer admitted to the Daily Beast that he didn’t know what it was specifically.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki. #trump #usopen pic.twitter.com/QH6OZCSpqM — Andres Kudacki (@AndresKudacki) September 7, 2025

“I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet,” he told the portal. The New York-based photographer further revealed that he didn’t see Trump taking the ‘tablet’ out of a container. “He (Trump) was very discreet,” Kudacki said.

Netizens are now divided as people have varied opinions about what Trump might be consuming during the match. An X user tweeted, “Looks like sugar free altoids mints to me lol.”

Looks like sugar free altoids mints to me lol pic.twitter.com/MbiSJpX0R8 — nirvana (@mayanicks0x) September 8, 2025

Another user also agreed that Donald Trump was enjoying some mint. The tweet reads, “It’s very possible—and even likely—that the object in the photo is a mint rather than a prescription pill. The small, light blue, rectangular tablet visible between Donald Trump’s teeth or lips in the image closely matches the appearance of Altoids Smalls Sugar-Free Wintergreen mints.”

“It doesn’t even look like a pill. And why would he put it between his teeth and eat it? You usually just swallow them,” the user further added.

It’s very possible—and even likely—that the object in the photo is a mint rather than a prescription pill. The small, light blue, rectangular tablet visible between Donald Trump’s teeth or lips in the image closely matches the appearance of Altoids Smalls Sugar-Free Wintergreen… — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 8, 2025

But it’s hard to stop conspiracy theorists, it seems! Some people on the Internet are convinced that the President is indeed on some medication. Someone tweeted, “Not a doctor, but looks like Lexapro. It’s an antidepressant some use to treat Alzheimer’s agitation and experimentally for slowing cognitive decline.”

Not a doctor, but looks like Lexapro. It’s an antidepressant some use to treat Alzheimer’s agitation and experimentally for slowing cognitive decline. — Aly Sebastian Author (@intuitivealy) September 7, 2025

Meanwhile, poking fun at Trump, many speculated that the blue pill could be Viagra.

The White House has not yet clarified whether Trump was consuming mint or some medication. And the silence isn’t helping the rumors. Last weekend, when Trump was strangely away from public glare, it was rumored that he might be dead. #TrumpisDead started trending on social media. Many even believed the rumors, mainly because rumors of his declining health have been making headlines since he returned to office this January.

His hands are often seen bruised, which the White House claims to be because of too much handshaking and consumption of aspirin. Fans were also quick to notice his swollen ankles, and the White House later confirmed that he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The most recent theory is that Trump is now wearing a ventricular assist device (LVAD) as fans claim to have noticed a bulge under his jacket. The device is a pump used to support patients with severe heart problems.

Nurses on TikTok are speculating it could be an LVAD for heart failure. pic.twitter.com/jYccpw9q2y — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) September 4, 2025

A TikTok user zoomed in on the photos and pointed out, “Suspicious. That’s weird. So, is nobody going to talk about what that is? What was under this man’s suit jacket yesterday? You can see it. Can’t say we’re fake newsing that because it’s there. What is it? I think it’s an LVAD … It is the same shape an LVAD device box would be. It is placed right where it would be.”

Critics and netizens have also accused the White House of not giving accurate details about Donald Trump’s health.