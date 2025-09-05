Concerns About Donald Trump’s Health Return After He Takes Melania’s Assistance

Since his second term in office began, Donald Trump has sparked much concern regarding his health. In many instances, the POTUS showed signs of a potential decline. His physical changes, like the bruise on his right palm and his swollen ankle, have further solidified those concerns. Even Mary Trump, his estranged niece, talked about how his uncle might be experiencing a cognitive decline.

Amid all the questions and speculations, another incident has caused people to believe that Donald Trump might not be doing too well, as the White House and Vice President JD Vance claimed. On Thursday, during a dinner with the tech industry, the 79-year-old President was spotted taking assistance from his wife, Melania Trump. During the AI event, a reporter asked Donald Trump about his intentions to talk with Vladimir Putin.

“After your phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky today, do you plan to speak with Russia’s President Putin in the near future?” the reporter asked. However, the Republican leader failed to hear what the reporter asked and leaned towards the First Lady for help. “What?” he muttered. According to the Mirror US, Melania quickly helped Trump by repeating, “If you’re going to speak with President Putin in the near future.”

A clip from the dinner has gone viral on social media, as people once again discuss what is really going on with the President. Over the weekend, the concerns about his health once again resurfaced after Trump was missing from the public eye for almost a week. His absence made people wonder if he was ill, with unhinged trends like #Trumpisdead.

The buzz about his health status somehow diminished a bit after he returned in front of the camera this week. However, since he was spotted taking Melania’s assistance, people remain firm with their speculations that Donald Trump is definitely not completely fit to serve his position.

President Donald Trump was rescued by first lady Melania Trump during a televised dinner with tech industry leaders on Thursday after he misheard a question pic.twitter.com/1dLqmMak9x — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 5, 2025

Although Melania, as the First Lady, has never shared his views regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, sources close to her say that it deeply troubles her. According to insiders, the FLOTUS is often disturbed and distressed over the war in Ukraine and Gaza.

An individual familiar with her told CNN, “I think that a lot of people underestimate how normal a couple they are. He listens to her and seeks her counsel. She only wades in when she really will go to the paint on something – and she really cares about kids.”

Mrs. Trump has also openly criticized Putin in the past. So many think it was a power move for her to quickly assist Trump on Thursday about a question regarding the Russian leader.