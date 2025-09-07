“He’s Wearing Some Kind of Monitor” – Trump’s Weird Jacked Bulge Has Fans Claiming They Solved His Health Mystery

Donald Trump‘s health concerns have now been the talk of the town, and the topic has emerged again, in the form of a mysterious bulge spotted under his jacket. Over the Labor Day weekend, a bizarre speculation came up that Trump had actually died, setting social media on fire. Not to mention that the White House quickly cleared all the confusion, but it didn’t stop the speculations from moving on the air.

Social media netizens turned their attention to the fresh photos of Trump this week, and several eagle-eyed people zoomed in to figure out something that appears to be a small box-shaped bulge on the right side of his torso. And a few people are now of the view that they’ve cracked the case of Trump’s vanishing act, saying they are secretly wearing a ventricular assist device (LVAD) which can be called a pump used to support patients with severe heart problems.

According to Mayo Clinic, this particular device can aid in moving the blood from the heart’s lower chambers into the rest of the body. To be specific, it is generally placed in the left ventricle, that is why called LVAD, and is typically used for patients suffering from advanced heart failure.

Samantha Marti, a TikTok user, went viral after posting a breakdown of the photos. She wrote on her social media, asking, “Suspicious. That’s weird. So, is nobody going to talk about what that is?” she asked her followers. “What was under this man’s suit jacket yesterday? You can see it. Can’t say we’re fake newsing that because it’s there. What is it? I think it’s an LVAD … It is the same shape an LVAD device box would be. It is placed right where it would be.”

Marti doubled down, blasting the White House for secrecy. “But they’re not transparent like they claim to be. They’ll never tell us if there’s something wrong with this man’s health,” she said. “So, we’re left to speculate. So, I’m going to speculate that’s an LVAD.”

Okay guy’s .. I’ve done some research 😂

See this pic of Trump today

See in the ⚪️

The cream coloured box

He’s wearing either some kind of monitor

Or that’s a medical battery pack

For a device

Nurses on TikTok are speculating it could be an LVAD for heart failure. pic.twitter.com/jYccpw9q2y — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) September 4, 2025

She’s not alone. On X, users piled on. “Trump LVAD or nah? It makes sense,” wrote Christopher Webb. Another user chimed in, “See this pic of Trump today. See in the cream-coloured box? He’s wearing either some kind of monitor or that’s a medical battery pack for a device. Nurses on TikTok are speculating it could be an LVAD for heart failure.” Ryan Shead said, “Trump having [heart] problems wouldn’t surprise me one bit. It would explain the fluid on his legs and ankles.”

But not everyone bought the theory. Adam Cochran shot back: “Hard no. The surgery for an LVAD is invasive and intensive. It requires many weeks of recovery & observation. It would require almost a month in hospital for most patients – and even under careful medical observation Trump would not be up and moving around on LVAD after a week.” Another user quickly countered: “What do you think it is then?”

Is Donald Trump wearing an LVAD? 👀 Trump having ❤️ problems wouldn’t surprise me one bit. It would explain the fluid on his legs and ankles. pic.twitter.com/Y4BWiQW4AD — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 3, 2025

The chatter follows months of speculation about Trump’s health. He’s been photographed with swollen ankles, unexplained bruises on his hands, and even disappeared from public view last week an unheard-of move for a president who thrives on the spotlight. On Tuesday, Trump finally reappeared at an event, where he seemed confused or was mocking the rumors, when a reporter asked him about being presumed dead. His right hand, bruised yet again, didn’t help calm suspicions.

Still, the official word from the White House hasn’t budged. In April, Trump’s physician Navy Cpt. Sean P. Barbabella declared: “President Trump remains in excellent health … [he] exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” But for many online, one blurry photo and a suspicious bulge are proof enough that the full truth still isn’t out.