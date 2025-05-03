Donald Trump Shares AI Image of Himself as the Pope—Internet Erupts in Rage After the ‘disrespectful’ Move

Donald Trump can’t stay away from controversy for too long, and this time, for sharing an image of himself dressed as the Pope!

Just days after the world mourned the passing of Pope Francis, the POTUS again stirred controversy with a late-night Instagram post featuring an AI-generated image of himself in a Pope’s dressing.

Just days back, he faced massive outrage for wearing a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral and breaking some other protocols.

And now, with this move, netizens and followers are left enraged and confused!

Users were quick to condemn this move, with one person saying, “That’s incredibly disrespectful. Take this shit down.” Another person wrote, “Not ok. Offensive to me as a Catholic.” A third comment read, “Cannot believe this is real. I don’t expect any level of respect from Trump, but this is a new low.”

The backlash didn’t stop here. People went on saying how this move was completely unacceptable. One person said, “President Trump, I’m not gonna lie that’s kind of ridiculous.” Another commenter said, “You make it so hard to defend you sometimes.”

However, not everyone criticized him for posting the image. Some spoke in his favor too, with one person saying, “This man tooo funny Joe Biden could never.” Another person said, “Funniest president ever!”

Trump just posted an AI image of himself as the Pope. Instead of working to bring down costs, he’s doing this instead. Nice job, MAGA! You elected a man-child. pic.twitter.com/iXQz41AcDq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 3, 2025

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday. He had been hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital in Rome since February 14, and despite brief public appearances, including a final blessing during Easter weekend, his health had visibly declined.

In the wake of his death, tributes poured in from around the world. Last Saturday, global leaders gathered at St. Peter’s Square for the funeral service. Among them was President Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, alongside dignitaries such as Prince William, President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump’s conduct at the solemn event didn’t escape criticism either. Observers pointed out that the President and his wife appeared to step onto the carpeted area directly in front of the Pope’s coffin, an area traditionally treated as sacred.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Trump and Melania – the only two stepping over the rug where Pope Francis coffin sits when paying respect, jeeeezzz!” Another user added, “OK, so I’m not the only person who noticed Trump and Melania stepping on the rug. I’m sure they were given instructions to stay off the rug. But, nooooo!”

Pope Francis funeral: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were among those in attendance, arriving and ushered to their seats. pic.twitter.com/fHc9HPaq3J — Raymond Ng (@rayngls) April 26, 2025

The carpet in question holds symbolic significance, marking the ground near the Pope’s resting place as holy. As The Art Newspaper explained, stepping on it is considered inappropriate, as it delineates a sanctified space, often seen in religious artwork throughout history.

In addition to this, Trump’s choice of attire didn’t sit well with most people, and the internet exploded with criticism. A user remarked, “Trump stands out like a sore thumb in a blue suit. Should have worn black.” Another wrote, “How disrespectful, Trump is at the Pope’s funeral wearing a blue suit and he looks completely out of place.”

Despite criticism, the POTUS received praise from his supporters. One commenter said that a Funeral is about paying respects, dress choice must be the least of worries.

The funeral was attended by approximately 200,000 mourners, including 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests, and more than 4,000 clergy. The ceremony was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, and Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Following the funeral, Trump’s decision to share the AI image of himself as Pope seemed tone-deaf to many. Despite limiting comments on the post, he faced swift backlash. Just days back, he made a joke about himself being the next Pope!

Some people have interpreted the post as a humorous or symbolic gesture. But, for most others, it is deeply inappropriate, given the timing and the gravity of the moment. Whether the President addresses the criticism, which sounds highly unlikely, is yet to be seen.