Putin Mouthpiece Threatens King Charles With Nuclear Explosion in Sick AI Post

Russian state media analyst Vladimir Kornilov has taken nuclear rhetoric to a new level. This time, he directs it squarely at King Charles III. He shared an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion which is seen to be erupting behind the monarch.

The image was posted online and portrays the King in royal regalia with a nuclear fireball looming in the background.

Kornilov dropped an ominous warning, “Some special ceremonial bombs should be flying at the King if he sticks his nose in our way.” Then, he mocked and asked “By the way, does he have a 72-hour ‘emergency suitcase packed?’”

The threat comes as Russian media figures intensify their war propaganda. Looks like, they are using shock tactics to warn Britain and Europe against further involvement in Ukraine.

Appearing on Russian state television alongside Kornilov, Kremlin’s top presenter Vladimir Solovyov escalated hostilities with inflammatory remarks that were targeted at UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Solovyov is usually known for his aggressive rhetoric. He mocked the idea of Starmer leading British forces into Ukraine.

“Well, we’ve already buried a lot of Brits here, and a lot of Frenchmen,” he said. “Well, come [to Ukraine], all of you, all of you die.”

Then he added, “So that if we use tactical nuclear weapons, we use them wisely,” with a further question “why anyone” would “feel sorry for them.”

The nuclear threats coincide with one of Russia’s most intense waves of missile strikes on Ukraine in recent months. Over the weekend, Putin’s forces launched devastating Kh-101 missiles from the Caspian Sea, despite a a naval ceasefire announcement came earlier.

These attacks come amid tensions over Western military support for Ukraine. Kremlin ultranationalist Alexander Dugin claimed, “The Americans don’t want to go to war with us anymore, but they give the European Union [the opportunity] to continue doing it.” He further accused Europe of making a “suicidal move” after allegedly seeking direct confrontation with Russia.

One of the deadliest strikes hit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 19 civilians, including nine children. Another 61 people were wounded in the strike. Harrowing images show survivors being pulled from rubble as buildings burned around them.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure. However, the claim has been denied by Moscow despite overwhelming evidence and thousands of civilian deaths over the course of the war.

The UK government has advised citizens to prepare emergency 72-hour survival kits. This follows recent revelations of Russian reconnaissance activity near UK energy sites. That has caused fears of potential sabotage or hybrid warfare.

The President Of The United States has just blamed Ukraine and NATO for the war in Ukraine, not Putin and Russia who invaded it.

Deranged, demented and delusional pic.twitter.com/SDvsY5bYQF — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 1, 2025

Analysts warn that the UK’s reliance on imported gas, much of it from Norway, leaves it exposed to foreign disruption. The growing concerns over critical infrastructure vulnerabilities took a further amplification by intelligence pointing to Russian surveillance of energy routes in the North Sea.

Internationally, NATO is on high alert. Allied air forces, including Poland’s, scrambled fighter jets in response to Russia’s aerial assaults. The Polish command stated, “Due to the intensive activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation… the operation of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace has begun.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire is stalling. Kyiv had agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal earlier this month but Putin quickly rejected it. Donald Trump was frustrated with Putin’s refusal to negotiate. He stated, “I was very angry, p***ed off, when Putin started getting into Zelenskyy’s credibility.”

Trump has also threatened a 50% tariff on countries importing Russian oil and his allies caution against direct engagement with Moscow unless a serious commitment to peace is made.