Putin Orders 160,000 Russians Into Military Service—Is This His Next Big War Move?

Putin is recruiting 160,000 people in the Russian army to support the ongoing war. The conscription will run from 1 April to 15 June, hiring citizens between 18 to 30 years of age. The new legislature is looking for strong and brave soldiers to fill up their army.

Currently, there is a lack of good soldiers. That is why Russia is encouraging citizens to enrol in the military with higher pay. The administration is ready to pay up to a million rubles per soldier. They are set to recruit more soldiers to fight the war. Additionally, Putin is empathetic towards the families who have lost their lives in the war.

Even though there is huge suffering and the logistics industry has crashed, they have no plans of stopping the war as of now. The decree also includes details for the current servicemen. All the soldiers, sailors, sergeants and non-commissioned officers who have expired from the conscripted military service will be discharged from military service. This shows they only want strong soldiers to fight the war.

President Putin assures mothers of fallen soldiers that Russia will not yield on its terms for peace in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SYWcOywDoI — Putin Direct (@PutinDirect) March 8, 2025

If we look at the official data, 133,000 recruits were sent to the service for a one-year term. This was a part of last autumn’s conscription. A similar decree was in place in 2024. 150,000 Russians were recruited to serve in the army.

Moreover, they also changed the military conscription system by increasing the maximum age to 30 years. Looks like they are short on young soldiers to fill the needs. Over the past year, Russia has already increased its armed forces to 2.4 million.

All the world leaders, including Trump, are trying to end the war, considering ongoing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine. But the recruitment into the army does not make it seem like it’ll be any time soon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russia is dragging out the peace process. But, in reality, they are preparing their army for a massive attack on Ukraine.

🇺🇸🇺🇦🇷🇺 Trump softens his words on Putin, he now says he is disappointed and wants that Putin makes a deal with zelensky. Previously it was reported that Trump was “furious with Putin” pic.twitter.com/mbijR399OS — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 31, 2025

Last week Zelenskyy stated, “According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are dragging out negotiations and trying to drag the U.S. into endless, meaningless discussions about fake conditions to buy time and then try to seize even more land.”

He also claims that Putin holds a stronger position and is only thinking about the war. Ukraine needs to defend its land even when negotiations are going on. Despite such claims from the Ukrainian President, Trump is soft on Putin and still thinks he will keep his word and end the war. In the war, Ukraine has lost over 46,000 troops.

More than 380,000 soldiers have been wounded. This is what wars bring in general when two leaders fight, army men tend to lose their lives. Hopefully, there will be a ceasefire soon, and there will be peace among the nations.