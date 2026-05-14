Donald Trump Reportedly Hid an ‘If I Die’ Letter for JD Vance Inside the Oval Office

An insider has revealed that Donald Trump may have hidden an “If I die” letter for JD Vance before his trip to China. Donald Trump has had a number of assassination attempts on his life over the years. The recent assassination attempt by Cole Allen at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had the internet baffled.

Counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka spoke to The U.S. Mirror to explain why Trump has left a note for Vance. According to Gorka, the president has hidden “precise instructions” for JD Vance in the event of his untimely death during the presidency. According to Gorka, the letter is hidden somewhere inside the Oval Office, with directions for it to remain sealed until Trump’s death.

1 IN 4 AMERICANS: TRUMP BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 'STAGED' — NewsGuard survey '29% UNSURE' https://t.co/uHiQohZp6H pic.twitter.com/PZ4BNlNoqz — RT (@RT_com) May 12, 2026

“There is a letter in the drawer in the Resolute Desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him,” Gorka revealed to the publication. “That is the language of power that nations like China, Iran, and Russia understand. So no, for both of those reasons, the president, in my estimation, is very safe.”

Gorka has stated that Trump himself has revealed that such a letter exists and is hidden away. “We have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols.” Gorka revealed. He also stated that “within 90 minutes of another assassination attempt,” President Trump is “cracking jokes about it.”

Earlier this month, JD Vance was asked about a possible 2028 Republican ticket with Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State. Trump has previously teased Rubio and Vance as worthy contenders. “Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right. Sounds like a good ticket,” Trump said. “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team.”

When asked about a potential 2028 presidential run, JD Vance has consistently avoided the question. He says he is focused on his current role.

REPORTER: Why do you think Trump brings up you or Marco Rubio running for president in 2028? VP JD VANCE: "I just don't think it sounds like the President of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice!" pic.twitter.com/3kn4gQJqZg — Global Peace Advocates🕊️ (@GlobalPeaceA0) May 13, 2026

Vance dodged the question in a similar fashion, according to Fox News. “I love Marco. I think he’s a great Secretary of State,” Vance stated. “He’s become a very, very dear friend. But I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people’s business right now.” The Vice President has stated in the past that running for president in 2028 is the topic he “least likes to discuss.”

“If I was the American people, there are a few things that I would hate more than a person who’s barely been in one office for a year and a half, is angling for a job two and a half years down the road,” Vance said. “I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice. I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do.”