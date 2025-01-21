Donald Trump Receives a ‘Personal and Very Private Message’ from King Charles Before his Inauguration Ceremony

King Charles has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump following his historic victory and second inauguration as the President of the US. As revealed by Buckingham Palace King Charles has sent a personal message for Mr. President. The private correspondence of the monarch was all praises for the special relationship between the UK and the US.

Donald Trump, who previously has spoken of having an “automatic chemistry” with the late Queen, and has described King Charles as a “really wonderful guy”. The Royal Family also plays a pivotal role in keeping a bond between the UK and America. Mr. Trump is also well-known for his administration of the British monarchy.

The President began the inauguration day with visit to a church service at St. Johns Episcopal Church, which is located just a block from the White House. The president was joined by his wife Melania and son Barron, along with J.D. Vance, Trump’s Vice President, and his wife Usha.

The entire Trump family was out in force, along with daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner. They attended the ceremony with their children. Don Jr. along with his ex-wife Vanessa and their children were also present, while Tiffany Trump was present with her husband Michael Boulos.

Lara and Eric Trump completed the family gathering, who brought two of their children to the service. The historic church, a few steps away from the presidential residence, had an intimate setting for the family’s pre-inauguration meet-up.

The service was attended by an impressive number of tech leaders, with some of the most prominent figures of Silicon Valley in attendance. Among those present were TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, and Tim Cook of Apple also appeared at the church service. The media mogul Rupert Murdoch and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also seen.

While there are no formal plans that have been confirmed, Buckingham Palace indicates all options that are open for the potential state visits between Trump and the King. However, any sort of state visit would have to be arranged by the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the last decision resting on the Government.

Donald Trump and the then-Prince Charles had met previously when Trump was invited to tea at the Clarence House during President Donald Trump’s 2019 state visit to the United Kingdom. That was when Trump attended many of their events. In Melania Trump’s memoir she mentions that Melania and King Charles are pen pals.

Following the Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening, Trump had met Prince William in Paris. After a 40-minute meetup, Trump said that he had a great talk with the Prince. Recently, Prince Edward, who represented King Charles at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, and Trump were spotted at the same event. However, there was no interaction between the two.

