Melania Trump Discloses Unexpected Connection to King Charles in New Memoir

Melania Trump recently opened up about her relationship with the royal family and hinted that she and King Charles are pen pals. Charles and she first crossed paths in New York in 2005. They met for the second time in 2019 when her husband Donald Trump was US President. The former first lady wrote about this surprising connection to the monarch, and a lot of other tales and anecdotes from her time as the First Lady, in her recent memoir.

Revealing about her meeting with Charles, Melania wrote, “The evening’s state banquet was a formal and elegant affair. I was seated next to Prince Charles, and it was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him." As reported by OK! Magazine, she added, “Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City. This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation.” She also disclosed that she is still in touch with Charles through letters, as per The Daily Beast.

Melania later reflected on the kind hospitality that Queen Elizabeth and her family extended to her during their controversial state visit to the United Kingdom in June 2019. The ex-FLOTUS wrote, "As we bid farewell to Her Majesty, we extended a cordial invitation for her return visit to the United States. She expressed her gratitude with a warm smile. Sadly, Her Majesty wasn’t able to visit with us again before her death in 2022, but our friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day," according to People.

It is also believed that the former President also has a good relationship with the monarch. After the unsuccessful yet tragic assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the monarch is said to have sent Donald a private letter. However, just a while ago, there was a different picture of Donald's relationship with the royal family, given that several reviews of Donald's state visit to the UK in 2019 were not entirely favorable.

Some reports claimed that the late Queen thought he was rather rude, while others disregarded such allegations. For instance, as reported by the Mirror, a source said, "I spoke to the Queen subsequently after the state visit, and other members of the royal household, and she told me she found them to be really gracious and wonderful guests to have in the palace.”

But, in contrast, another royal biographer offered a different perspective on the issue, suggesting that the Queen had little affection for Donald. He wrote in his book, "She particularly disliked the way he couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting." Speaking about the Queen's view of Donald and Melania's relationship, the author added, "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" Nevertheless, Donald has denied these claims, stating that he had a good relationship with the Queen and the royal family.